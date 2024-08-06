Moscow Looks Forward To Return Of Constitutional Norms In Bangladesh: Russian Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 6 (IANS) The of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has expressed concern about the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, saying that it looks forward to the internal processes in Bangladesh returning to the Constitutional norms as soon as possible.

Moscow operates on the premise that changes in the Bangladeshi constitute an internal affair of that country, said the ministry.

"According to our Embassy in Dhaka, no injuries to Russian citizens were reported", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

On August 5, Bangladeshi media reported the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet, which was preceded by mass protest rallies whose participants demanded to bring to justice the officials responsible for deadly anti-government student protests in July.

Weeks of unrest in Bangladesh over a quota-related issue took an unprecedented turn on Monday with protesters running amok on the streets of Dhaka, vandalising properties and disfiguring the statue of 'Father of Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This unrest compelled Sheikh Hasina to step down as Prime Minister and flee the country.

The situation in the country is controlled by the Bangladeshi Army. A transitional government is expected to be formed soon.

Earlier, several reports indicated that Hasina left for a "safer place" after hundreds of protestors entered Gonobhaban - the official residence of the Prime Minister in Dhaka.

The Indian government has granted Sheikh Hasina an interim stay following the collapse of her government on Monday, media reports said.

During this period, India will offer comprehensive logistical support as Hasina pursues asylum in the UK, Daily Sun reported.

Her stay in India is approved only temporarily, pending her relocation to UK.

Hasina is on her way to London through India.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from the UK government regarding the grant of political asylum for the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Daily Sun reported.