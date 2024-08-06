Sheikh Joaan Meets World Athletics President Coe

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, along with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, attended the morning session of the athletics competitions at the Paris 2024 yesterday to watch Qatari compete in the men's 400 metres repechage round and the men's 400m hurdles heats. QOC Secretary-General Jassim Rashid Al Buenain and QOC Second Vice-President Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari were also present.

