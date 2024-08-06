Sheikh Joaan Meets World Athletics President Coe
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, along with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, attended the morning session of the athletics competitions at the Paris 2024 olympics yesterday to watch Qatari athletes compete in the men's 400 metres repechage round and the men's 400m hurdles heats. QOC Secretary-General Jassim Rashid Al Buenain and QOC Second Vice-President Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman
Al Kuwari were also present.
MENAFN06082024000063011010ID1108521037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.