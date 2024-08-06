Land For Job Scam Case: Enforcement Directorate Files First Chargesheet Against RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed the first supplementary charge sheet against RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav and others accused in the land for job scam case in the Rouse Avenue Court. Also Read
| Latest News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Land for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
According to the chargesheet, 11 have been acccused. It also has 96 relied-upon documents. The court listed the matter on August 13 for checking of the charge sheet and documents.
