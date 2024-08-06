Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child In Tubas, West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian child was killed during an Israeli forces' operation in Tubas city, north of the West Bank, said a medical source on Tuesday.

According to the Palestinian Ministry, Bilal Swafta, 14, was killed during the operation at dawn.

Swafta is the fourth person killed during the operation launched midnight. It resulted in the death of three people and the injury of seven others, added the source.

It pointed out that Yaseen Ghanim, an Palestinian, was detained during the operation, which saw the occupation's clashing with Palestinian youths. (end)

