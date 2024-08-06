Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Child In Tubas, West Bank
RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian child was killed during an Israeli Occupation forces' operation in Tubas city, north of the West Bank, said a medical source on Tuesday.
According to the Palestinian health Ministry, Bilal Swafta, 14, was killed during the operation at dawn.
Swafta is the fourth person killed during the operation launched midnight. It resulted in the death of three people and the injury of seven others, added the source.
It pointed out that Yaseen Ghanim, an injured Palestinian, was detained during the operation, which saw the occupation's troops clashing with Palestinian youths. (end)
