Al Jasra Cultural Salon Holds Lecture For People With Disability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Jasra Cultural Salon at Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club, affiliated with the of Culture, recently held a lecture titled“Practicing Cultural Activities by People with Disabilities... A Guarantee to Improve the Quality of Life”.

The lecture was presented by Dr. Tariq Al Aissawi, Advisor to the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, and moderated by writer Hanan Badie, the salon coordinator.

Dr. Al Aissawi expressed his happiness at the invitation of Al Jasra Club. He noted the club's interest in people with special needs, as it has hosted them more than once in various events.

He spoke about four axes that included defining people with disabilities, presenting statistics on the relationship between disability and culture, the positive impact of art and culture on children with disabilities, and the quality of life. Stopping at each axis, he specified the types of disability.

Dr. Al Aissawi pointed to disability in Islamic culture and international agreements on the rights of people with disabilities and what they need in terms of stimulating creativity and enhancing self-confidence in addition to enhancing integration and social support and what they can achieve in terms of distinction.