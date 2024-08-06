Al Khater, UNRWA Official Discuss Gaza Aid Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater held a phone call yesterday with HE Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA. They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to remove obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the State of Qatar will continue its support for the UNRWA, whose responsibilities have doubled in light of the current catastrophic humanitarian situation experienced by innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

She stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and bringing more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.