Global Nomad Pass And Insured Nomads Announce Strategic Partnership To Benefit Digital Nomads

All new Insured Nomads members will receive a free one-year membership to Global Nomad Pass (valued at $79.99) with their insurance policy purchase

- Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad PassMIAMI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Global Nomad Pass ( ), the membership that helps digital nomads unlock exclusive discounts at local hidden gems around the world, has announced a strategic partnership with Insured Nomads ( ), a global travel and health insurance provider. This partnership will enable Insured Nomads members to save money while discovering and supporting local businesses worldwide.FINANCIALLY REWARDING TRAVELERS FOR SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSESThrough this collaboration, travelers, remote workers, and digital nomads will receive an annual membership to Global Nomad Pass, courtesy of Insured Nomads. This membership unlocks exclusive discounts at local businesses in more than 25 of the world's most popular digital nomad destinations, covering most of a nomad's needs with categories like cafés, coworking spaces, fitness studios, restaurants, hotels, colivings, bars, salons, spas, and local attractions.Following their purchase of an Insured Nomads insurance policy, members will receive an email containing instructions on accessing and activating their Global Nomad Pass annual membership.STATEMENTS FROM LEADERSHIPSafir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass, commented on the partnership:“Insured Nomads has been at the forefront of innovation for the digital nomad community for several years. We are excited to partner with them to help their members discover local hidden gems and unlock the world's discounts"Andrew Jernigan, CEO of Insured Nomads, shared his thoughts:“Whether for leisure, work or both, we firmly believe that supporting local businesses is essential. We are elated about including the Global Nomad Pass membership in our plans. They have built a powerful program that gives great benefits to those spending time in these destinations, while helping to support the local economy.”COLLABORATING TO SERVE A GROWING SEGMENTAccording to the latest WYSETC report , the population of digital nomads surpassed 40 million in 2023. This presents an exciting opportunity for Global Nomad Pass and Insured Nomads to join forces in enhancing the travel experience for this fast-growing international community.ABOUT GLOBAL NOMAD PASSGlobal Nomad Pass is the membership that helps digital nomads unlock exclusive discounts at 500+ local hidden gems around the world, including cafés, coworking spaces, fitness studios, hotels, colivings, restaurants, bars, salons, spas, and local attractions.The company only partners with local businesses located in some of the world's favorite nomad destinations, including Mexico City, Lisbon, Berlin, Bansko, Medellin, Chiang Mai, Bali, Buenos Aires, Tbilisi, Da Nang, Barcelona, Koh Phangan, Gran Canaria, Siargao, Playa Del Carmen, Madeira, Antalya, Cape Town, Budapest, Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, Taghazout, Tirana, Athens, Valencia, Fukuoka, and Florianopolis.ABOUT INSURED NOMADSEstablished in 2020, Insured Nomads has become an award-winning insurtech/traveltech provider of international health, medical, and travel insurance, assistance services, and travel risk management memberships. Operating from the start as a fully remote and globally distributed company, they serve the modern company with health insurance solutions, international educational and humanitarian organizations, and the banking, travel, and hospitality industries with custom-built and embedded solutions for affinity partners.

