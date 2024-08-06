Neeraj Chopra To Vinesh Phogat; Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paris 2024: Come day 11, India's eye will be on our own 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and others who are set to make a mark on the Olympic podium. Let's check out Indian players to look out for today

The men's table tennis team event starts at 1:30 PM IST with Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Vikash Thakkar competing in the vital round of 16 match

After table tennis, Kishore Jena is set to compete in the javelin throw at 1:50 PM IST. As a rising star in athletics, his performance is expected to attract considerable attention

Kiran Pahal will compete in the women's 400m repechage at 2:50 PM IST

A key event today is the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling at 3:00 PM IST. Vinesh Phogat will vie for another victory in her distinguished career

At 3:20 PM IST, Neeraj Chopra will take part in the javelin throw. With his established global reputation, all eyes will be on him to deliver an exceptional performance

The day wraps up with a much-anticipated hockey semifinal at 10:30 PM IST. The Indian team will compete against Germany for a place in the finals