Neeraj Chopra To Vinesh Phogat; Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For

8/6/2024 12:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paris olympics 2024: Come day 11, India's eye will be on our own 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and others who are set to make a mark on the Olympic podium. Let's check out Indian players to look out for today

Come day 11, India's eye will be on our own Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra and others who are set to make mark on the Olympic podium. Let's check out Indian players to look out for today

Men's Table Tennis

The men's table tennis team event starts at 1:30 PM IST with Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Vikash Thakkar competing in the vital round of 16 match

Kishore Jena

After table tennis, Kishore Jena is set to compete in the javelin throw at 1:50 PM IST. As a rising star in athletics, his performance is expected to attract considerable attention

Kiran Pahal

Kiran Pahal will compete in the women's 400m repechage at 2:50 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat

A key event today is the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling at 3:00 PM IST. Vinesh Phogat will vie for another victory in her distinguished career

Neeraj Chopra

At 3:20 PM IST, Neeraj Chopra will take part in the javelin throw. With his established global reputation, all eyes will be on him to deliver an exceptional performance

Indian Men's Hockey

The day wraps up with a much-anticipated hockey semifinal at 10:30 PM IST. The Indian team will compete against Germany for a place in the finals

