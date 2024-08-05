عربي


ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results


8/5/2024 11:13:31 PM

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results
06.08.2024 / 05:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results

Huntsville , Alabama, USA. - August 05, 2024 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the“Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Revenue: $226.0 million
  • Gross margin:
    • GAAP gross margin: 36.1%; Non-GAAP gross margin: 41.9%
  • Operating margin:
    • GAAP operating margin negative 17.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin positive 0.7%
  • Net Income (Loss):
    • GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $49.9 million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $18.8 million
  • Earnings (Loss) per share:
    • GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.63; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.24.

ADTRAN Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid second quarter, during which we saw improvements across all our major operating metrics, including profitability and working capital. During the quarter, we saw growth in our customer base across the U.S. and Europe as customers continue to adopt our latest fiber networking solutions”.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue in a range of $215million to $235million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in a range of -1% to +3%.

Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided third quarter guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring and integration expenses that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at adtran approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event“ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the webcast link.

An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit adtran or email ... .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings ability to reduce its inventory levels; ADTRAN Holdings' potential funding opportunities; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“will,”“may,”“could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings' ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings' customers ; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.


Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses,
goodwill impairments, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

-p

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

...

For investors

Rhonda Lambert

...


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


June
30,

December
31,

2024

2023
Assets




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,185

$ 87,167
Accounts receivable, net
186,176


216,445
Other receivables
11,436


17,450
Income tax receivable
13,050


7,933
Inventory, net
287,860


362,295
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
58,612


45,566
Total Current Assets
668,319


736,856
Property, plant and equipment, net
134,578


123,020
Deferred tax assets
24,931


25,787
Goodwill
54,897


353,415
Intangibles, net
290,793


327,985
Other non-current assets
87,105


87,706
Long-term investments
30,159


27,743
Total Assets $ 1,290,782

$ 1,682,512






Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable $ 158,550

$ 162,922
Unearned revenue
55,107


46,731
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
36,307


37,607
Accrued wages and benefits
37,520


27,030
Income tax payable, net
2,228


5,221
Total Current Liabilities
289,712


279,511
Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding
190,273


195,000
Deferred tax liabilities
21,077


35,655
Non-current unearned revenue
26,584


25,109
Non-current pension liability
11,505


12,543
Deferred compensation liability
30,601


29,039
Non-current lease obligations
26,613


31,420
Other non-current liabilities
34,445


28,657
Total Liabilities
630,810


636,934
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest
439,743


451,756
Equity




Common stock
791


790
Additional paid-in capital
802,737


795,304
Accumulated other comprehensive income
28,274


47,461
Retained deficit
(606,375 )

(243,908 )
Treasury stock
(5,198 )

(5,825 )
Total Equity
220,229


593,822
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,290,782

$ 1,682,512


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June
30,

June
30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue












Network Solutions
$ 179,194

$ 283,002

$ 360,467

$ 565,420

Services & Support

46,797


44,376


91,697


85,870

Total Revenue

225,991


327,378


452,164


651,290

Cost of Revenue












Network Solutions

124,457


216,960


250,783


436,090

Network Solutions - inventory write-down and other charges

143


-


8,925


-

Services & Support

19,816


17,865


38,626


34,839

Total Cost of Revenue

144,416


234,825


298,334


470,929

Gross Profit

81,575


92,553


153,830


180,361

Selling, general and administrative expenses

59,493


66,583


118,593


133,980

Research and development expenses

60,388


70,598


120,639


140,741

Goodwill impairment

-


-


292,583


-

Operating Loss

(38,306 )

(44,628 )

(377,985 )

(94,360 )
Interest and dividend income

366


358


763


662

Interest expense

(6,906 )

(4,064 )

(11,504 )

(7,351 )
Net investment gain

872


1,262


3,125


2,514

Other (expense) income, net

(901 )

2,494


409


2,191

Loss Before Income Taxes

(44,875 )

(44,578 )

(385,192 )

(96,344 )
Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,136 )

8,363


16,511


19,676

Net Loss
$ (47,011 )
$ (36,215 )
$ (368,681 )
$ (76,668 )
Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest

2,854


2,882


5,734


2,512

Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
$ (49,865 )
$ (39,097 )
$ (374,415 )
$ (79,180 )














Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

78,852


78,366


78,803


78,364

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

78,852


78,366


78,803


78,364















Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic
$ (0.63 )
$ (0.50 )
$ (4.75 )
$ (1.01 )
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted
$ (0.63 )
$ (0.50 )
$ (4.75 )
$ (1.01 )



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Six Months Ended


June
30,


2024

2023
Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss
$ (368,681 )
$ (76,668 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

45,156


67,467
Goodwill impairment

292,583


-
Amortization of debt issuance cost

1,013


291
Gain on investments, net

(2,867 )

(4,530 )
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

185


-
Stock-based compensation expense

7,793


8,103
Deferred income taxes

(13,684 )

(31,962 )
Other, net

(126 )

130
Inventory write down - business efficiency program

4,135


-
Inventory reserves

3,722


20,885
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net

26,913


40,975
Other receivables

6,279


561
Income taxes receivable, net

(5,653 )

-
Inventory

62,151


(6,920 )
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

(14,731 )

7,105
Accounts payable

(3,966 )

(67,923 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,152


110
Income taxes payable, net

(2,878 )

6,216
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

56,496


(36,160 )







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(29,369 )

(20,118 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

956


2,074
Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(121 )

(580 )
Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable

-


1,156
Net cash used in investing activities

(28,534 )

(17,468 )







Cash flows from financing activities:





Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements

(189 )

(6,315 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises

219


163
Dividend payments

-


(14,156 )
Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement

68,556


-
Repayments on receivables purchase agreement

(66,399 )

-
Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements

-


163,729
Repayment of revolving credit agreements

(5,000 )

(49,155 )
Payment of redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest

(25 )

(1,202 )
Payment of debt issuance cost

(1,994 )

-
Repayment of notes payable

-


(24,885 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,832 )

68,179







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

23,130


14,551
Effect of exchange rate changes

888


1,099
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

87,167


108,644
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 111,185

$ 124,294







Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities:





Cash paid for interest
$ 6,554

$ 4,719
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 7,433

$ -
Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases
$ 4,780

$ 5,082
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:





Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
$ 1,999

$ 515
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
$ 1,059

$ 2,662


Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023


June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023
Total Revenue
$ 225,991

$ 226,173

$ 327,378


$ 452,164

$ 651,290

















Cost of Revenue
$ 144,416

$ 153,918

$ 234,825


$ 298,334

$ 470,929
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)

(10,064 )

(10,177 )

(33,439 )


(20,241 )

(66,017 )
Stock-based compensation expense

(280 )

(275 )

(335 )


(555 )

(575 )
Restructuring expenses(2)

(2,788 )

(11,247 )

-



(14,035 )

(76 )
Integration expenses(3)

(35 )

(35 )

-



(70 )

-
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
$ 131,249

$ 132,184

$ 201,051


$ 263,433

$ 404,261

















Gross Profit
$ 81,575

$ 72,255

$ 92,553


$ 153,830

$ 180,361
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$ 94,742

$ 93,989

$ 126,327


$ 188,731

$ 247,029

















Gross Margin

36.1 %

31.9 %

28.3 %


34.0 %

27.7 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin

41.9 %

41.6 %

38.6 %


41.7 %

37.9 %


(1)
Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

(2)
Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The closure of the facility is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,



2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

Operating Expenses
$ 119,881

$ 411,934

$ 137,181


$ 531,815

$ 274,721

Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

(7,233 ) (1)
(4,881 ) (6)
(4,398 ) (11)

(12,114 ) (15)
(8,982 ) (19)
Stock-based compensation expense

(3,321 ) (2)
(3,447 ) (7)
(3,974 ) (12)

(6,768 ) (16)
(7,432 ) (20)
Restructuring expenses

(14,742 ) (3)
(5,862 ) (8)
(5,868 ) (13)

(20,604 ) (17)
(8,229 ) (21)
Integration expenses

(531 ) (4)
(480 ) (9)
(563 ) (14)

(1,011 ) (18)
(1,412 ) (22)
Deferred compensation adjustments(5)

(848 )

(1,940 )

307



(2,788 )

(87 )
Goodwill impairment

-


(292,583 ) (10)
-



(292,583 ) (10)
-

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$ 93,206

$ 102,741

$ 122,685


$ 195,947

$ 248,579


(1) Includes $3.9M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $2.8 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(2) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(3) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $11.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(8) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(9) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(10) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

(11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(12) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(13) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.

(15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $11.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(16) $4.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(17) $5.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $15.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(18) $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(19) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(20) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(21) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(22) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30

June 30



2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

Operating Loss
$ (38,306 )
$ (339,679 )
$ (44,628 )

$ (377,985 )
$ (94,360 )
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)

17,297


15,058


37,837



32,355


74,999

Stock-based compensation expense

3,601


3,722


4,309



7,323


8,007

Restructuring expenses(2)

17,530


17,110


5,868



34,640


8,305

Integration expenses(3)

566


514


563



1,080


1,412

Deferred compensation adjustments(4)

848


1,940


(307 )


2,788


87

Goodwill impairment(5)

-


292,583


-



292,583


-

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 1,536

$ (8,752 )
$ 3,642


$ (7,216 )
$ (1,550 )



















(1)
Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

(2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. Additionally, includes expenses related to the closure of the Greifswald facility.

(3)
Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

(5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023


June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023
Interest and dividend income
$ 366

$ 397

$ 358


$ 763

$ 662
Interest expense

(6,906 )

(4,598 )

(4,064 )


(11,504 )

(7,351 )
Net investment gain

872


2,253


1,262



3,125


2,514
Other (expense) income, net

(901 )

1,310


2,494



409


2,191
Total Other (Expense) Income
$ (6,569 )
$ (638 )
$ 50


$ (7,207 )
$ (1,984 )
Deferred compensation adjustments (1)

(896 )

(2,439 )

(1,254 )


(3,335 )

(2,504 )
Pension expense (2)

7


7


6



14


13
Non-GAAP Other Expense
$ (7,458 )
$ (3,070 )
$ (1,198 )

$ (10,528 )
$ (4,475 )


(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.



Supplemental Information


Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)


and


Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

(Unaudited)


and


Reconciliation of
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and


Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to


Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

June 30,
2023


June 30,
2024

June 30,
2023
Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
$ (49,865 )
$ (324,550 )
$ (39,097 )

$ (374,415 )
$ (79,180 )
Plus: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)

2,854


2,880


2,882



5,734


2,512
Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest
$ (47,011 )
$ (321,670 )
$ (36,215 )

$ (368,681 )
$ (76,668 )
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

17,297


15,058


37,837



32,355


74,999
Stock-based compensation expense

3,601


3,722


4,309



7,323


8,007
Deferred compensation adjustments (2)

(48 )

(499 )

(1,561 )


(547 )

(2,417 )
Pension adjustments (3)

7


7


6



14


13
Restructuring expenses

17,530


17,110


5,868



34,640


8,305
Integration expenses

566


514


563



1,080


1,412
Goodwill impairment

-


292,583


-



292,583


-
Tax effect of adjustments to net loss

(7,880 )

(5,614 )

(13,426 )


(13,494 )

(25,733 )
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest
$ (15,938 )
$ 1,211

$ (2,619 )

$ (14,727 )
$ (12,082 )
Less: Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)

2,854


2,880


2,882



5,734


4,041
Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
$ (18,792 )
$ (1,669 )
$ (5,501 )

$ (20,461 )
$ (16,123 )

















GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)
$ 2,854

$ 2,880

$ 2,882


$ 5,734

$ 2,512
Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

-


-


-



-


1,457
Restructuring expenses

-


-


-



-


29
Integration expenses

-


-


-



-


6
Stock-based compensation expense

-


-


-



-


37
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)
$ 2,854

$ 2,880

$ 2,882


$ 5,734

$ 4,041

















Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

78,852


78,814


78,366



78,803


78,364
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

78,852


78,814


78,366



78,803


78,364

















Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic
$ (0.63 )
$ (4.12 )
$ (0.50 )

$ (4.75 )
$ (1.01 )
Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted
$ (0.63 )
$ (4.12 )
$ (0.50 )

$ (4.75 )
$ (1.01 )

















Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic
$ (0.24 )
$ (0.02 )
$ (0.07 )

$ (0.26 )
$ (0.21 )
Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted
$ (0.24 )
$ (0.02 )
$ (0.07 )

$ (0.26 )
$ (0.21 )


(1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.


Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


June 30,

June 30,


2024

2024

2023


2024

2023
Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 19,898

$ 36,598

$ (16,234 )

$ 56,496

$ (36,160 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(15,995 )

(13,374 )

(11,679 )


(29,369 )

(20,118 )
Free cash flow
$ 3,903

$ 23,224

$ (27,913 )

$ 27,127

$ (56,278 )



06.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet:
ISIN: US00486H1059
WKN: 892015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1961411


