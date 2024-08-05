EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ADTRAN Holdings, reports second quarter 2024 results

06.08.2024 / 05:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results

Huntsville , Alabama, USA. - August 05, 2024 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the“Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue: $226.0 million

Gross margin:

GAAP gross margin: 36.1%; Non-GAAP gross margin: 41.9%

Operating margin:

GAAP operating margin negative 17.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin positive 0.7%

Net Income (Loss):

GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $49.9 million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $18.8 million

Earnings (Loss) per share: GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.63; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.24. ADTRAN Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid second quarter, during which we saw improvements across all our major operating metrics, including profitability and working capital. During the quarter, we saw growth in our customer base across the U.S. and Europe as customers continue to adopt our latest fiber networking solutions”. For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue in a range of $215million to $235million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in a range of -1% to +3%. Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided third quarter guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring and integration expenses that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at adtran approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event“ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the webcast link. An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit adtran or email ... . Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings ability to reduce its inventory levels; ADTRAN Holdings' potential funding opportunities; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“will,”“may,”“could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings' ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings' customers ; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.

Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses,

goodwill impairments, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. About Adtran ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran , LinkedIn and Twitter . Published by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. -p For media Gareth Spence +44 1904 699 358 ... For investors Rhonda Lambert ...

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

June

30,



December

31,



2024



2023

Assets









Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,185



$ 87,167

Accounts receivable, net

186,176





216,445

Other receivables

11,436





17,450

Income tax receivable

13,050





7,933

Inventory, net

287,860





362,295

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,612





45,566

Total Current Assets

668,319





736,856

Property, plant and equipment, net

134,578





123,020

Deferred tax assets

24,931





25,787

Goodwill

54,897





353,415

Intangibles, net

290,793





327,985

Other non-current assets

87,105





87,706

Long-term investments

30,159





27,743

Total Assets $ 1,290,782



$ 1,682,512













Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity









Current Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 158,550



$ 162,922

Unearned revenue

55,107





46,731

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

36,307





37,607

Accrued wages and benefits

37,520





27,030

Income tax payable, net

2,228





5,221

Total Current Liabilities

289,712





279,511

Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding

190,273





195,000

Deferred tax liabilities

21,077





35,655

Non-current unearned revenue

26,584





25,109

Non-current pension liability

11,505





12,543

Deferred compensation liability

30,601





29,039

Non-current lease obligations

26,613





31,420

Other non-current liabilities

34,445





28,657

Total Liabilities

630,810





636,934

Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest

439,743





451,756

Equity









Common stock

791





790

Additional paid-in capital

802,737





795,304

Accumulated other comprehensive income

28,274





47,461

Retained deficit

(606,375 )



(243,908 ) Treasury stock

(5,198 )



(5,825 ) Total Equity

220,229





593,822

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,290,782



$ 1,682,512



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June

30,



June

30,







2024



2023



2024



2023



Revenue

























Network Solutions

$ 179,194



$ 283,002



$ 360,467



$ 565,420



Services & Support



46,797





44,376





91,697





85,870



Total Revenue



225,991





327,378





452,164





651,290



Cost of Revenue

























Network Solutions



124,457





216,960





250,783





436,090



Network Solutions - inventory write-down and other charges



143





-





8,925





-



Services & Support



19,816





17,865





38,626





34,839



Total Cost of Revenue



144,416





234,825





298,334





470,929



Gross Profit



81,575





92,553





153,830





180,361



Selling, general and administrative expenses



59,493





66,583





118,593





133,980



Research and development expenses



60,388





70,598





120,639





140,741



Goodwill impairment



-





-





292,583





-



Operating Loss



(38,306 )



(44,628 )



(377,985 )



(94,360 )

Interest and dividend income



366





358





763





662



Interest expense



(6,906 )



(4,064 )



(11,504 )



(7,351 )

Net investment gain



872





1,262





3,125





2,514



Other (expense) income, net



(901 )



2,494





409





2,191



Loss Before Income Taxes



(44,875 )



(44,578 )



(385,192 )



(96,344 )

Income tax (expense) benefit



(2,136 )



8,363





16,511





19,676



Net Loss

$ (47,011 )

$ (36,215 )

$ (368,681 )

$ (76,668 )

Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest



2,854





2,882





5,734





2,512



Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

$ (49,865 )

$ (39,097 )

$ (374,415 )

$ (79,180 )





























Weighted average shares outstanding – basic



78,852





78,366





78,803





78,364



Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted



78,852





78,366





78,803





78,364































Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic

$ (0.63 )

$ (0.50 )

$ (4.75 )

$ (1.01 )

Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted

$ (0.63 )

$ (0.50 )

$ (4.75 )

$ (1.01 )





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended





June

30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (368,681 )

$ (76,668 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



45,156





67,467

Goodwill impairment



292,583





-

Amortization of debt issuance cost



1,013





291

Gain on investments, net



(2,867 )



(4,530 ) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



185





-

Stock-based compensation expense



7,793





8,103

Deferred income taxes



(13,684 )



(31,962 ) Other, net



(126 )



130

Inventory write down - business efficiency program



4,135





-

Inventory reserves



3,722





20,885

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net



26,913





40,975

Other receivables



6,279





561

Income taxes receivable, net



(5,653 )



-

Inventory



62,151





(6,920 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets



(14,731 )



7,105

Accounts payable



(3,966 )



(67,923 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



19,152





110

Income taxes payable, net



(2,878 )



6,216

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



56,496





(36,160 )













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(29,369 )



(20,118 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments



956





2,074

Purchases of available-for-sale investments



(121 )



(580 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable



-





1,156

Net cash used in investing activities



(28,534 )



(17,468 )













Cash flows from financing activities:











Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements



(189 )



(6,315 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises



219





163

Dividend payments



-





(14,156 ) Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement



68,556





-

Repayments on receivables purchase agreement



(66,399 )



-

Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements



-





163,729

Repayment of revolving credit agreements



(5,000 )



(49,155 ) Payment of redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest



(25 )



(1,202 ) Payment of debt issuance cost



(1,994 )



-

Repayment of notes payable



-





(24,885 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(4,832 )



68,179















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



23,130





14,551

Effect of exchange rate changes



888





1,099

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



87,167





108,644

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 111,185



$ 124,294















Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities:











Cash paid for interest

$ 6,554



$ 4,719

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 7,433



$ -

Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases

$ 4,780



$ 5,082

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$ 1,999



$ 515

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 1,059



$ 2,662



Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



June 30,

2023





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023

Total Revenue

$ 225,991



$ 226,173



$ 327,378





$ 452,164



$ 651,290



































Cost of Revenue

$ 144,416



$ 153,918



$ 234,825





$ 298,334



$ 470,929

Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)



(10,064 )



(10,177 )



(33,439 )





(20,241 )



(66,017 ) Stock-based compensation expense



(280 )



(275 )



(335 )





(555 )



(575 ) Restructuring expenses(2)



(2,788 )



(11,247 )



-







(14,035 )



(76 ) Integration expenses(3)



(35 )



(35 )



-







(70 )



-

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

$ 131,249



$ 132,184



$ 201,051





$ 263,433



$ 404,261



































Gross Profit

$ 81,575



$ 72,255



$ 92,553





$ 153,830



$ 180,361

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 94,742



$ 93,989



$ 126,327





$ 188,731



$ 247,029



































Gross Margin



36.1 %



31.9 %



28.3 %





34.0 %



27.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin



41.9 %



41.6 %



38.6 %





41.7 %



37.9 %

(1)

Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2)

Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The closure of the facility is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





June 30,



June 30,







2024



2024



2023





2024



2023



Operating Expenses

$ 119,881



$ 411,934



$ 137,181





$ 531,815



$ 274,721



Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments



(7,233 ) (1)

(4,881 ) (6)

(4,398 ) (11)



(12,114 ) (15)

(8,982 ) (19) Stock-based compensation expense



(3,321 ) (2)

(3,447 ) (7)

(3,974 ) (12)



(6,768 ) (16)

(7,432 ) (20) Restructuring expenses



(14,742 ) (3)

(5,862 ) (8)

(5,868 ) (13)



(20,604 ) (17)

(8,229 ) (21) Integration expenses



(531 ) (4)

(480 ) (9)

(563 ) (14)



(1,011 ) (18)

(1,412 ) (22) Deferred compensation adjustments(5)



(848 )



(1,940 )



307







(2,788 )



(87 )

Goodwill impairment



-





(292,583 ) (10)

-







(292,583 ) (10)

-



Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$ 93,206



$ 102,741



$ 122,685





$ 195,947



$ 248,579





(1) Includes $3.9M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $2.8 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(3) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $11.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.

(5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(8) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(9) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (10) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

(11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (12) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (13) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

(14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. (15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $11.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (16) $4.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (17) $5.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $15.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (18) $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (19) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (20) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (21) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (22) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





June 30



June 30







2024



2024



2023





2024



2023



Operating Loss

$ (38,306 )

$ (339,679 )

$ (44,628 )



$ (377,985 )

$ (94,360 )

Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1)



17,297





15,058





37,837







32,355





74,999



Stock-based compensation expense



3,601





3,722





4,309







7,323





8,007



Restructuring expenses(2)



17,530





17,110





5,868







34,640





8,305



Integration expenses(3)



566





514





563







1,080





1,412



Deferred compensation adjustments(4)



848





1,940





(307 )





2,788





87



Goodwill impairment(5)



-





292,583





-







292,583





-



Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 1,536



$ (8,752 )

$ 3,642





$ (7,216 )

$ (1,550 )







































(1)

Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. Additionally, includes expenses related to the closure of the Greifswald facility.

(3)

Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Interest and dividend income

$ 366



$ 397



$ 358





$ 763



$ 662

Interest expense



(6,906 )



(4,598 )



(4,064 )





(11,504 )



(7,351 ) Net investment gain



872





2,253





1,262







3,125





2,514

Other (expense) income, net



(901 )



1,310





2,494







409





2,191

Total Other (Expense) Income

$ (6,569 )

$ (638 )

$ 50





$ (7,207 )

$ (1,984 ) Deferred compensation adjustments (1)



(896 )



(2,439 )



(1,254 )





(3,335 )



(2,504 ) Pension expense (2)



7





7





6







14





13

Non-GAAP Other Expense

$ (7,458 )

$ (3,070 )

$ (1,198 )



$ (10,528 )

$ (4,475 )

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.







Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited)

and

Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited)

and

Reconciliation of

Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to

Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



June 30,

2023





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023

Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

$ (49,865 )

$ (324,550 )

$ (39,097 )



$ (374,415 )

$ (79,180 ) Plus: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)



2,854





2,880





2,882







5,734





2,512

Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest

$ (47,011 )

$ (321,670 )

$ (36,215 )



$ (368,681 )

$ (76,668 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments



17,297





15,058





37,837







32,355





74,999

Stock-based compensation expense



3,601





3,722





4,309







7,323





8,007

Deferred compensation adjustments (2)



(48 )



(499 )



(1,561 )





(547 )



(2,417 ) Pension adjustments (3)



7





7





6







14





13

Restructuring expenses



17,530





17,110





5,868







34,640





8,305

Integration expenses



566





514





563







1,080





1,412

Goodwill impairment



-





292,583





-







292,583





-

Tax effect of adjustments to net loss



(7,880 )



(5,614 )



(13,426 )





(13,494 )



(25,733 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest

$ (15,938 )

$ 1,211



$ (2,619 )



$ (14,727 )

$ (12,082 ) Less: Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)



2,854





2,880





2,882







5,734





4,041

Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

$ (18,792 )

$ (1,669 )

$ (5,501 )



$ (20,461 )

$ (16,123 )

































GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)

$ 2,854



$ 2,880



$ 2,882





$ 5,734



$ 2,512

Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments



-





-





-







-





1,457

Restructuring expenses



-





-





-







-





29

Integration expenses



-





-





-







-





6

Stock-based compensation expense



-





-





-







-





37

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1)

$ 2,854



$ 2,880



$ 2,882





$ 5,734



$ 4,041



































Weighted average shares outstanding – basic



78,852





78,814





78,366







78,803





78,364

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted



78,852





78,814





78,366







78,803





78,364



































Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic

$ (0.63 )

$ (4.12 )

$ (0.50 )



$ (4.75 )

$ (1.01 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted

$ (0.63 )

$ (4.12 )

$ (0.50 )



$ (4.75 )

$ (1.01 )

































Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic

$ (0.24 )

$ (0.02 )

$ (0.07 )



$ (0.26 )

$ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted

$ (0.24 )

$ (0.02 )

$ (0.07 )



$ (0.26 )

$ (0.21 )

(1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2024



2023





2024



2023

Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 19,898



$ 36,598



$ (16,234 )



$ 56,496



$ (36,160 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(15,995 )



(13,374 )



(11,679 )





(29,369 )



(20,118 ) Free cash flow

$ 3,903



$ 23,224



$ (27,913 )



$ 27,127



$ (56,278 )



06.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc. 901 Explorer Boulevard 35806 Huntsville United States Internet: ISIN: US00486H1059 WKN: 892015 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1961411



End of News EQS News Service