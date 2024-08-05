Spirit Aerosystems Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024



Revenues of $1.5 billion

EPS of $(3.56); Adjusted EPS* of $(2.73) Cash used in operations of $566 million; Free cash flow* usage of $597 million

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, (NYSE: SPR ) ("Spirit," "Spirit AeroSystems" or the "Company") reported second quarter 2024 results.

"This has been a dynamic and eventful period for the company, and I want to extend my gratitude to each employee for their dedication and hard work," said Pat

Shanahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spirit AeroSystems. "Their commitment, resilience and teamwork have driven meaningful improvements in safety, compliance and quality while continuing to meet our customer commitments."

"While we have made significant improvements in the quality of our product, our financial results were negatively impacted by delivery delays as we continue to optimize the product verification process," said Irene Esteves, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Spirit AeroSystems. "We are focused on further institutionalizing this process while improving the overall quality of each unit we produce."

Boeing 737 Program Update

Beginning in March of 2024, Spirit and Boeing established a joint product verification process to ensure conformity of fuselages prior to transportation to Boeing's final assembly site in

Renton, Washington. Spirit's deliveries continue to be delayed as the companies work together to optimize the process.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company delivered 27 Boeing 737 fuselages, which was lower than anticipated. Spirit's production facilities cycled at a rate of 31 aircraft per month during the quarter, a rate faster than the units were accepted through the product verification process, which led to an increase of undelivered units in Wichita, Kansas. This delay in deliveries contributed to higher levels of contract assets and inventory, which resulted in higher operational cash usage. Once the completed units can be fully inspected and accepted by the customer, they will be considered delivered which will allow Spirit to collect on those units.

Revenue

Spirit's revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased from the same period of 2023, primarily due to higher production activities on most Commercial programs and higher Defense and Space revenues, partially offset by lower production volume on the Boeing 737 program. Overall deliveries decreased to 336 shipsets during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 342 shipsets in the same period of 2023.

Spirit's backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $48 billion, which includes work packages on all commercial platforms in the Airbus and Boeing backlog.

Earnings

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was higher compared to the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the higher unfavorable changes in estimates during the current period.

Total change in estimates in the second quarter of 2024 included net forward losses of $214 million and unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments for periods prior to the second quarter of $52 million. The Boeing 787 program drove $173 million of forward losses, primarily due to schedule changes, as disclosed as a subsequent event in the first quarter of 2024, as well as higher estimated supply chain costs. The Airbus A220 program recognized $25 million of forward losses, primarily resulting from production performance and supply chain cost growth. Unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments were primarily related to the Boeing 737 and 777 programs of $28 million and $19 million, respectively. The Boeing 737 program cumulative catch-up adjustments were driven by the delivery delays related to the product verification system as well as a higher cost profile maintained for a planned rate increase that has been delayed. The Boeing 777 program cumulative catch-up adjustments were primarily driven by schedule changes and higher production cost estimates. Excess capacity costs during the second quarter of 2024 were $46 million. In comparison, during the second quarter of 2023, Spirit recognized $105 million of net forward losses, $22 million of unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments and excess capacity costs of $53 million.

Second quarter 2024 EPS was $(3.56), compared to $(1.96) in the same period of 2023. Second quarter 2024 adjusted EPS* was $(2.73), which excludes the incremental deferred tax asset valuation allowance. In the same period of 2023, adjusted EPS* was $(1.46), which excluded the incremental deferred tax asset valuation allowance.



Cash

Cash from operations and free cash flow* during the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by the Boeing 737 delivery delays related to the joint production verification process. Cash from operations and free cash flow* during the second quarter of 2023 reflects negative impacts to working capital resulting from rework and disruption related to the vertical fin attach fittings issue, work stoppage caused by the International Associate of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ("IAM") strike, as well as the expenditures for the anticipated increased production on the Boeing 737 program. The cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $206 million.



Events in the first half of 2024 have resulted in significant reductions in projected revenue and cash flows this year. These recent events include the production and delivery process changes implemented by Boeing, lower than planned 737 production rates and the lack of price increases on Airbus programs. Management has developed plans to pursue various options to improve liquidity as needed and expects these plans to sufficiently improve the Company's liquidity. These plans are primarily dependent upon finalizations of active discussions related to the timing or amounts of repayment for certain customer advances and include the execution of the bridge term loan as discussed in the Subsequent Events section below, as well as the evaluation of additional strategies

to improve liquidity to support operations.



Subsequent Events

On June

30, 2024, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Boeing. Upon completion of the merger, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, the Company would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in mid-2025, subject to the completion of the divestiture of certain portions of Spirit's business related to the performance by Spirit and its subsidiaries of their obligations under their supply contracts with Airbus SE and other closing conditions, including approval of the Merger Agreement by Spirit shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.

On June

30, 2024, the Company entered into a term sheet with Airbus SE under which the parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith definitive agreements providing for the acquisition by Airbus SE or its affiliates of certain Spirit Airbus program assets.

On June 30, 2024, the Company entered into a delayed-draw bridge credit agreement that provides for a senior secured delayed-draw bridge term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million. On July 18, 2024, Spirit borrowed $200 million under this bridge term loan facility.

Segment Results

Commercial

Commercial segment revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased from the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher production across most programs, partially offset by lower production volume on the Boeing 737 program. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the same period of 2023, primarily driven by higher changes in estimates. In the second quarter of 2024, change in estimates for the segment included $212 million of net forward losses and $49 million of unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Commercial segment included excess capacity costs of $44 million. In comparison, during the second quarter of 2023, the segment recognized $102 million of net forward losses, $16 million of unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments, excess capacity costs of $52 million, and strike disruption charges of $7 million.

Defense & Space

Defense & Space segment revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased from the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher activity on the Sikorsky CH-53K program in the current period, partially offset by lower production on the Boeing P-8 program. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased compared to the same period of 2023, primarily due to higher activities on the Sikorsky CH-53K, partially offset by higher costs on the Boeing P-8 program.

Aftermarket

Aftermarket segment revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased from the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher spare part sales. Operating margin in the second quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to sales mix.

2024 Financial Outlook



In light of the previously announced merger agreement with Boeing, and consistent with customary practice during the

pendency of such transactions, Spirit will no longer provide guidance.

Additionally, due to the merger agreement announcement, no conference call will be held in conjunction with this release. Full details of the Company's financial results are available on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

* Non-GAAP financial measure, see Appendix for definition and reconciliation

