Excelsior University Introduces Two New Bachelor's Degree Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science and Public add in-demand educational opportunities to Excelsior's diverse course offerings

- Chris Cassirer, Excelsior University provost and chief academic officer ALBANY, NY, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excelsior University is now enrolling students in new Bachelor of Science degree programs in Computer Science and Public Health . These degrees add to Excelsior's extensive catalog of more than 40 degree and certificate programs across six fields of study, all designed to help working adult students succeed in a variety of careers.“Excelsior University's new Computer Science and Public Health Bachelor of Science degrees add to the innovative, diverse educational offerings available to students,” said Excelsior University provost and chief academic officer Chris Cassirer.“Excelsior's expert faculty are leaders in these in-demand fields. Through these programs, we are excited to present new pathways for students to achieve their goals and impact their communities.”The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program is designed to equip students with a robust foundation in computer science theory coupled with practical skills in software development and systems management. The curriculum is structured to provide a holistic, hands-on education that prepares students not only for technical challenges but also for the societal and ethical dimensions of computing. Program concentrations include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Networking and Cloud Computing, and Software Development.“Excelsior's Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program provides students a cutting-edge education in both technical and theoretical applications of computer science,” said James Edwin Tippey, Excelsior University's department chair of Information Technology and Cybersecurity.“The wide-ranging program concentrations and emphasis on social issues align with Excelsior's goal to support students not just in their careers, but in becoming engaged citizens building the world of tomorrow.”Driven by the critical needs identified by the COVID-19 pandemic, evolving social trends, and rapid advancements in technology, the Bachelor of Science in Public Health program provides students with the tools to address both present and emerging public health challenges. To enhance the learning experience, the program includes experiential learning opportunities designed to engage students in activities directly applicable to real-world public health scenarios. The curriculum encourages critical thinking, leadership skills, and collaborative teamwork in administering health care. Bachelor of Public Health program concentrations include Health and Wellness and Management.“Excelsior University's Bachelor of Science in Public Health degree program helps address a critical need for public health professionals in today's world,” said Robin Goodrich, executive dean of Excelsior University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.“The expansive curriculum prepares students for careers in government, nonprofit, research, and international health, shaping the next generation of leaders in this vitally important field.”For more information on Excelsior University's programmatic offerings, visit .# # #ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITYExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are - academically and geographically - removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

