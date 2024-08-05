عربي


Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Arrives In Riyadh


8/5/2024 3:05:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Lt. Gen. sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday.
In an official visit, the delegation was received at King Khaled International Airport by Saudi Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Battal, senior security officials, along with members of Kuwait's Embassy diplomatic mission in the kingdom. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

