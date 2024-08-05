Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Arrives In Riyadh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior Undersecretary Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad and his accompanying delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday. In an official visit, the delegation was received at King Khaled International Airport by Saudi Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Battal, senior security officials, along with members of Kuwait's Embassy mission in the kingdom. (end) ajr

