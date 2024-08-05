Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Arrives In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Lt. Gen. sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday.
In an official visit, the delegation was received at King Khaled International Airport by Saudi Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Battal, senior security officials, along with members of Kuwait's Embassy diplomatic mission in the kingdom. (end)
ajr
MENAFN05082024000071011013ID1108519396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.