UN Warns Of Terrible Consequences Of Further Escalation In Middle East

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed his deep concern over the growing risk of further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.He called on all parties concerned to act urgently to de-escalate the conflict, which has become dangerous."The situation is not stable and could lead to a spiral that will only lead to more terrible consequences for civilians," Türk said in a statement on Monday.He added that human rights, and above all, the protection of civilians, must be the absolute priority, noting that "in the past ten months, civilians, especially women and children, have been subjected to unbearable pain and suffering due to bombs and weapons.