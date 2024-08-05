Zuar Portal Update Version 1.12.0: Enhancing Usability And Bolstering Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zuar Portal Version 1.12.0

Example of Zuar Portal

Discover the latest Zuar Portal features - streamlining portal configuration, enriching text capabilities, and prioritizing data security.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zuar Portal version 1.12.0 is Zuar's latest update to their dynamic client portal software. This latest version introduces various new features designed to streamline portal configuration, empower users with enhanced text capabilities, and prioritize the security of sensitive credentials.New updates of Zuar Portal include:- Easy Portal Configuration: With a 100% UI-based portal configuration via the 'Admin' section, Zuar Portal admins can seamlessly enable and configure BI platforms, single sign-on (SSO), and data source connections directly within the user-friendly interface. This intuitive approach simplifies the setup process, allowing organizations to tailor their portals to meet their specific needs effortlessly.- Text Input Block: Zuar Portal now offers a new block type for adding text to pages. Users now have the ability to include rich-text snippets and style them using the in-editor menu. Convey information in a visually appealing and engaging manner, enhancing the overall user experience.- Improved Credentials Storage: To bolster security measures, sensitive credentials such as database connection strings are now encrypted and stored exclusively on the Portal server. Users can choose to reuse credentials across different areas of the Portal without the hassle of re-entering passwords. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency while ensuring data security remains a top priority.Zuar Portal version 1.12.0 is now available for existing and new users. Stay ahead of the curve with Zuar Portal and unlock the true potential of your data. Click here to start a 2-week free trial!About Zuar:Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based firm offering innovative business intelligence solutions designed to empower organizations with actionable insights. With a focus on personalized customer experiences and enhanced data management capabilities, Zuar offers cost-effective tools to drive success across industries.

