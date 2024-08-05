Aimbridge Hospitality Welcomes Christopher Tatum As Full Service Division President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Operational hospitality leader with nearly 40 years of experience to oversee portfolio of Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Luxury and Resort properties in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hospitality management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, today announced Christopher Tatum as the new divisional president of its robust Full Service division. Tatum will be a member of the company's executive leadership team and report directly to Craig S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

Christopher Tatum

Continue Reading

As President - Full Service, Tatum will provide oversight and leadership for the entire Aimbridge Full Service division portfolio, which includes Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Luxury and Resort properties in some of the most iconic and sought-after destinations in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

"Chris is a proven operational leader who has committed his career to refining and elevating guest experiences across the U.S. and around the world," Smith said. "As we strengthen our portfolio with an emphasis on performance and growth, Chris brings the right mix of expertise and passion to drive results within our Full Service division, forge relationships with owners, and instill his service-driven mindset into our general managers and property teams."

Tatum's industry experience spans four decades, the majority of which was spent at Marriott International. During that time, he gained luxury experience in Hawaii, Boston, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Singapore and beyond, with his properties generating over $500M in sales and achieving record profits, while stacking up operational successes. After departing from Marriott after 37 years, Tatum served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, responsible for managing the marketing and destination management of the state's No. 1 revenue producer and crafting multi-year strategies to promote the Hawaii brand worldwide while

preserving

the

culture,

community and environment. Most recently, Tatum managed a portfolio of hotels at Davidson Hospitality, serving an integral role in elevating the performance of those properties.

"Third-party hotel management is changing the hospitality industry and Aimbridge is at the forefront of driving change and a renewed guest experience through a commitment to operational excellence," Tatum said. "Together with the rest of the Aimbridge leadership team, we will continue to lead the industry through innovative strategies and guest-focused initiatives that generate success for owners and partners."

Tatum joins a number of executive-level hires at Aimbridge Hospitality in recent months.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit

. Connect with Aimbridge on

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality