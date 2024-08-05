(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Iziks & Steve Barber Shop: Hicksville's Premier Grooming Destination Celebrates Rave Reviews

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iziks & Steve Barber Shop , renowned for its exceptional grooming services, is rapidly becoming Hicksville's top choice for haircuts and beard trims. Located at 384 Woodbury Road, this local barbershop boasts over 20 years of experience and a team of friendly, skilled barbers who prioritize customer satisfaction and impeccable grooming standards.Client Testimonials Highlight Superior ServiceJay Brass, a new customer, praised the welcoming atmosphere and John's excellent haircut, promising to return.“I walked in and immediately was greeted. John cut my hair and did such a great job that I've decided this is my new barber shop. I'll definitely be back!” said Jay.Nick Drivas, a loyal patron for five years, commended the consistent, high-quality haircuts from Izik and Steve's crew.“I've been going to Izik's & Steve for about 5 years now. The whole crew never disappoints. They are all very down-to-earth people, friendly, and give a crispier haircut than the last, every time!” shared Nick.Peter Hountas highlighted the convenience and excellent service provided by John and George.“John and George are both excellent barbers. I moved out to Long Island about 2 years ago and since I found Izik's I no longer have to go to Queens for haircuts,” said Peter.Sean McCann succinctly dubbed Iziks & Steve Barber Shop as“the best Hicksville barber shop on the island ,” while Christopher Michael echoed the sentiment with high praise for John's expertise, stating,“John was great, highly recommended!”Exceptional Grooming ServicesIziks & Steve Barber Shop offers a comprehensive range of grooming services, including haircuts, buzz cuts, beard trims, shaves, shape-ups, and eyebrow services. The barbers at Iziks & Steve Barber Shop are not only skilled but also genuinely care about their clients' grooming needs. With over two decades of experience, the team is well-versed in the latest trends and techniques, ensuring each client leaves looking and feeling their best.Convenient Hours and LocationIziks & Steve Barber Shop in Hicksville, NY , is your go-to destination for top-notch grooming services. They welcome both walk-ins and appointments, offering flexible hours to accommodate busy schedules. The barbershop operates Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 7 PM and Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM, with Saturdays closed.A Top Choice for Grooming in HicksvilleLooking for the best haircut in Hicksville, NY? Visit Iziks & Steve Barber Shop for an exceptional experience. The barbershop's commitment to excellence has solidified its reputation as Hicksville's premier grooming destination.For more information or to book an appointment, visit Iziks & Steve Barber Shop.Highly Recommended on Long IslandSearching for a barbershop in Hicksville? Iziks & Steve Barber Shop offers premier grooming services. The barbershop has earned glowing reviews from satisfied clients who appreciate the quality and consistency of the services provided.For top-quality grooming on Long Island, visit Iziks & Steve Barber Shop in Hicksville, NY.Company Name: Iziks & Steve Barber ShopContact Person:Phone: 516-513-0449Address: 384 Woodbury RoadCity: HicksvilleState: NYPostal Code: 11801Country: USWebsite:

Steve Babekov

Iziks & Steve Barber Shop

+1 516-513-0449

