TDWI Releases 2024 State Of AI Readiness Report

The State of AI Readiness 2024

Findings show that while many companies are implementing AI strategies, significant gaps remain in resources, data accessibility and quality, and governance

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TDWI , the leading provider of data, analytics, and AI research and training, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 State of AI Readiness Report . This in-depth study, authored by Fern Halper, Ph.D., offers a detailed examination of how prepared organizations are to implement AI and highlights critical areas necessary for AI success. The report provides valuable insights into the current state of AI across industries, focusing on organizational readiness, data readiness, skills readiness, operational readiness, and governance readiness.Key Findings:Organizational Readiness: While 30% of organizations surveyed have an AI strategy in place or are in the process of building one, many lack the necessary resources and cultural support to fully commit to AI.Data Readiness: Approximately 40% of organizations surveyed can integrate data from multiple sources, but many still struggle with data silos and trusted data foundations.Skills and Operational Readiness: A significant portion of organizations surveyed are just beginning to hire data scientists and data engineers, with only about one-third ready to effectively deploy and manage AI models in production.Governance Readiness: Less than 20% of organizations surveyed have a solid data governance program in place, highlighting a need for improved data governance and AI model governance.Why This Matters:AI has the potential to have significant impacts across the enterprise by providing deeper insights, increasing productivity, and improving the performance of functional areas such as customer service, marketing, supply chain management, and more. However, without the necessary foundations in place, organizations may struggle to realize these benefits. "Achieving AI readiness is not just about adopting new technologies; it requires a comprehensive strategy that includes robust and modern data management, organizational commitment, and a culture that supports continuous learning and innovation," stated Fern Halper, Ph.D., Vice President and Senior Director of TDWI Research. This report serves as a critical resource for businesses looking to understand their current AI readiness and identify areas for improvement.Get the Report and Take the Assessment :TDWI invites all industry professionals to download the full 2024 State of AI Readiness Report to gain a comprehensive understanding of the current AI landscape. Additionally, organizations can take the TDWI AI Readiness Assessment to evaluate their own preparedness for AI implementation.Download the Report:Take the Readiness Assessment:About the AuthorFERN HALPER, Ph.D., is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She is well known in the analytics community, having been published hundreds of times on data mining and information technology over the past 20 years. Halper is also coauthor of several Dummies books on cloud computing and big data. She focuses on advanced analytics, including predictive analytics, machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, and big data analytics approaches. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead data analyst for Bell Labs. She has taught at both Colgate University and Bentley University. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her by email (...), on X/Twitter (twitter/fhalper), and LinkedIn (linkedin/in/fbhalper).About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data and AI. TDWI's in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization's business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi or follow us on LinkedIn at tdwi/linkedin.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

