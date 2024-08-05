Strategic Merger With Enauta Boosts 3R Petroleum’S Credit Rating

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings recently upgraded 3R Petroleum's credit rating from "B+" to "BB-". The national rating improved from "A(bra)" to "AA-(bra)". Fitch also removed the positive watch status, assigning a stable outlook.



Several factors contributed to this upgrade. The merger with Enauta significantly enhanced 3R Petroleum's operational scale and efficiency.



This strategic move will yield substantial synergies, especially in offshore operations, positioning 3R for better growth opportunities.



The merger also reduced 3R Petroleum's leverage, making the company's financial structure more robust and sustainable.







Fitch analysts Lucas Rios, Adriana Eraso, and Mauro Storino emphasized 3R Petroleum's low exploration risk.



The company's investment flexibility, supported by the comfortable lifespan of its reserves, will continue to benefit its ratings.

Comparative Benchmarking with Competitors

To understand 3R Petroleum's standing, we compare its credit rating and financial metrics with those of similar competitors in the oil and gas sector.







3R Petroleum: Recently upgraded to "BB-" by Fitch, 3R Petroleum enhanced its operational scale and efficiency through the merger with Enauta. The merger also reduced its financial leverage, positioning the company for strong growth.



Petrobras: Petrobras holds a credit rating of "BB". This large-scale operator has moderate financial leverage. The company maintains a stable outlook and a significant market presence in the oil and gas sector.



Enauta: Now merged with 3R Petroleum, Enauta previously held a "BB-" rating. The merger improved its operational scale and efficiency, similar to 3R Petroleum. It provided a balanced portfolio with substantial growth opportunities.

PetroRio: PetroRio has a "B+" rating. It operates on a moderate scale but has higher financial leverage compared to 3R Petroleum. The company faces more significant challenges in financial stability and growth prospects.



Strategic Implications and Future OutlookFitch Ratings believes the merger between 3R Petroleum and Enauta will result in tangible synergies.These synergies will particularly benefit offshore operations. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that 3R Petroleum will maintain its improved financial metrics and operational efficiencies.The agency also notes that the company's ratings will continue to benefit from its low exploration risk.The investment flexibility, indicative of the comfortable lifespan of its reserves, will further support this.