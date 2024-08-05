Insight Global Launches Semiconductor Apprenticeship Program To Address Talent Shortages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Insight Global, an international professional services and staffing company, is excited to announce the launch of its new U.S. Department of Labor-approved Apprenticeship Acceleration Program (SAAP). This initiative is designed to proactively address shortages in the semiconductor sector by cultivating a highly-skilled workforce tailored to meet evolving demands while saving customers the time and hassle of building an apprenticeship program themselves.

"We have listened to customer concerns in regard to meeting the labor shortage in the industry," said Jared Tatham, Managing Director of Insight Global's Semiconductor Division. "Our program has been designed to support customers leveraging semiconductor talent to quickly install a program without having to build a program themselves."

In partnership with the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement (NIICA), SAAP is a U.S. Department of Labor-approved semiconductor apprenticeship program available to any customer with hiring needs in the semiconductor sector. This collaboration ensures that businesses can future-proof their operations by accessing top-tier talent through advisory, managed, or custom services.

"By setting up this program, not only are we aligning to industry needs, but we're leveraging Insight Global's recruiting engine to help fill the talent gap," said Tatham. "We have the ability to set up the program, create custom standards, and then recruit talent for the program we're managing."

About the Semiconductor Apprenticeship Acceleration Program (SAAP)

The SAAP provides a unique earn-while-you-learn opportunity for qualified participants. Focusing on core competencies and practical skills, the program prepares participants for immediate integration into the semiconductor industry. This 18-to 24-month curriculum combines hands-on training with comprehensive education, ensuring participants are well-equipped for success. The SAAP is also committed to supporting veterans and service members through enhanced benefits and GI Bill eligibility.

SAAP Benefits:



Access to Skilled Talent

Improved Retention Rates

Scalable Solutions

Reduced Turnover Costs

Enhanced Benefits Available to Veterans Nationally approved in every state

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in sourcing IT, accounting, finance, healthcare, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients with more than 70 office locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. In addition to staffing services, Insight Global builds custom teams and implements technical services across all industries through their professional services brand, Evergreen. To find out more, visit .



