Sunset Transportation Earns No. 4 Spot On Inbound Logistics' 2024 Top 10 3PL Providers List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunset named to prestigious Top 10 list for the seventh consecutive year, recognized for its cutting-edge management solutions and customer service excellence

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global solutions, has been named the No. 4 3PL Provider in the U.S. by Inbound Logistics in its 2024 Top 10 3PL Providers list . This marks Sunset's seventh consecutive year on this list, solidifying its position as a top performer in the industry.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again by Inbound Logistics as a top 3PL provider,” said Lindsey Graves , CEO at Sunset Transportation.“To earn the No. 4 spot on this prestigious list is a humbling testament to how our customers and carriers view our responsive communication and personalized service. Our consistent ranking is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Sunset is a logistics leader with a global presence, excelling in high-touch customer service and innovative solutions. The 3PL offers personalized logistics services tailored to meet diverse shipper needs, ensuring each client receives dedicated support throughout their logistics journey.

"This achievement is particularly meaningful because it comes on the heels of significant growth and expansion for Sunset," added Tracy Meetre , Chief Commercial Officer at Sunset Transportation. "We are constantly investing in new technologies and talent to ensure we remain at the forefront of the 3PL industry."

Inbound Logistics' annual Top 10 3PL Providers list is a highly respected industry benchmark, recognizing leading logistics companies based on their performance across a range of criteria, including innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

“Inbound Logistics editors selected Sunset Transportation as a 2024 Top 10 3PL Provider for its exceptional ability to navigate complex supply chain challenges and deliver outstanding logistics solutions,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.“Sunset demonstrated a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, solidifying its position as an industry leader.”

By leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices, Sunset's comprehensive suite of 3PL solutions – including transportation management, warehousing and distribution, international logistics, and more – empower its clients to optimize their supply chains and achieve their business goals.

About Sunset Transportation:

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit

About Inbound Logistics:

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at