Human Rights Monitor Confirms Daily Fatalities, Injured In Gaza Due To Imposed Israeli Siege

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA



Gaza: Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has affirmed that the Gaza Strip is daily witnessing numerous fatalities due to the arbitrary siege imposed by Israel on the Strip and constantly blocking the flow of medical essentials and highly needed medical devices and medicines to the Strip.

In a press statement, the Monitor called for urgent action to lift the siege and get life-saving medical aid into the Strip to save the lives of patients and injured, ensure the right of for the people whose condition requires immediate intervention, get the necessary materials required to rebuild the health system promptly and ensure protecting it from being targeted by Israel.

The organization confirmed that it receives daily complaints from Palestinians and their families who urgently need to travel abroad to receive life-sustaining treatment, due to shortages of treatment and medicines, since the vast majority of hospitals are out of service, because of the Israeli blockade and strikes.

The statement pointed out that Israel closed Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the sole crossing for travel in the Strip, as the Israeli military forces had been deployed there, and consequently destroyed a substantial part of this crossing last May, thus depriving thousands of injured and patients of travelling abroad, while hundreds of whom have, hitherto, perished.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor highlighted that the data of Gaza's Ministry of Health indicate that there are over 12,000 injured and 14,000 patients who are in desperate need for being transferred abroad to either complete their treatment or receive primary rehabilitative health care which is not available in the Strip.

The organization confirmed that there are dozens of daily fatalities, mostly patients and elderly people due to the shortages of adequate medicines, treatment and health care, adding that these figures are not officially calculated as victims of the relentless Israeli onslaught.

Additionally, the statement noted the data of the Palestinian Ministry of Health which show that the death toll in the Palestinian enclave has dramatically surged throughout the past months compared to the same period in the past two years.

It affirmed that there is a close connection between the rising death toll and the hospitals being out of service, along with the crumbling health system due to the systematic Israeli targeting.