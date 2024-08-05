Announcing Hypermemory By Network 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 3, a leader in B2B Telecommunications, Internet and IT services, announces the launch of its new product, HyperMemory by Network 3.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Network 3 is proud to announce the launch of its new product line, HyperMemory by Network 3 . Network 3 is partnering with Kove to bring its Kove:SDMTM product to in the 3D graphics/VFX, AI/ML and Services industries. Network 3's partnership with Kove extends our expertise from B2B Telecommunications, Internet and IT services to include emergent demand for high performance and cost effective solutions to infrastructure intensive workloads. Companies in these industries are dependent on sometimes scarce high end hardware like GPUs to maintain a high level of performance for these workloads. HyperMemory by Network 3 reduces the reliance on GPUs by leveraging pooled memory and CPUs, it increases performance and reliability while reducing total cost of ownership.Peter Lazaris, CEO of Network 3, says, "Today's announcement is about our customers and their businesses. We empathize with their challenges and we want to help them. Kove's software-defined memory product, Kove:SDMTM, helps us improve the performance of our customers' infrastructure while also reducing their costs. As a bonus, customers don't have to wait for scarce hardware like GPUs before they can start running their workloads on whitebox hardware. We look forward to helping companies realize the benefit of SDM.""Kove is thrilled to partner with HyperMemory to easily help enterprises get up and running using Kove:SDMTM, deploying the technology in cloud, edge and on-premise environments to meet the explosive growth of AI/ML, high-performance computing, animation and other high-demand applications. With HyperMemory's support, clients will be able to unleash the power, flexibility and ease of Kove:SDMTM, utilizing more agile and adaptive memory architecture that responds in real time to varying high capacity compute workloads and demands." said Beth Rothwell, Director of Go-to-Market Strategy at Kove, Inc.Network 3 will be in attendance at the Future of Memory and Storage Summit on Aug 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Swing by Kove's booth (#321) to meet with us and hear more about how HyperMemory by Network 3 is helping to improve outcomes for companies in the rendering, AI and FSI industries.About KoveFounded in 2003, Kove has a long history of solving technology's most vexing problems, from launching high-speed back-ups for large databases to setting sustained storage speed records. Most recently, after years of development, testing and validation, Kove launched the world's first patented and mature software-defined memory solution – Kove:SDMTM. Kove:SDMTM enables enterprises and their leaders to achieve more by maximizing the performance of their people and infrastructure. Kove's team of passionate software engineers and technologists understand the importance of access to high performance computing technology and have worked with clients across a variety of industry verticals from financial services and life sciences to energy and defense. Kove is committed to delivering the products and personalized service that enable every enterprise to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit kove.About Network 3Network 3 is bringing HyperMemory to market to help organizations focus on their value adding activities instead of worrying about having the best hardware at the lowest price by making use of software-defined memory and white-box servers.

