Betty Mutwiri Selected As Empowered Woman Of The Year By IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Betty Mutwiri has achieved a significant milestone in her career. She was recently bestowed with the prestigious title of Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This recognition is a testament to her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to impacting lives and catalyzing positive change.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Betty Mutwiri will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaBetty is a Certified Executive Coach, Professional Certified Coach (PCC), Systemic Team Coach, Leadership Facilitator, Organizational Leadership Consultant, Speaker and Author. She partners with organizational leaders and leadership teams to help them navigate complex challenges and enhance employee engagement and wellbeing. Through her boutique firm, BM Leadership Coaching and Consulting Inc., Betty serves a diverse clientele across Canada and globally.In 2020, Betty pioneered a proprietary model for purposeful generative conversations. This model equips leaders, managers, and mentors to access practical wisdom, fostering innovation, agility, and sustainable results in a rapidly changing landscape.With a career spanning over two decades, Betty has dedicated her life's work to cultivate inclusive, transformational, and adaptive leaders. Leveraging her experience as a senior leader in large public organizations in Canada she enjoys being a practitioner- scholar and currently serves as Associate Faculty at Royal Roads University, Canadian College for Health Leaders and LEADS Global.Betty is passionate about empowering women leaders; this passion is deeply rooted in her upbringing in Kenya, where she witnessed firsthand the profound impact of women's empowerment in all spheres of the society. In recognition of her contribution to empowering women, Betty was celebrated as a 'Woman of Distinction' amongst other women who have made significant and transformative contributions to women and girls in their community by the 2024 YWCA Graham Women of Distinction Awards.Betty attributes her success to her faith In Christ Jesus, who empowers her with creative ideas, wisdom and perseverance; her loving husband and three children; her supportive community and wise mentors. Beyond her professional pursuits, Betty is most proud of her daughter Vanessa Mutwiri and her two sons, Dr. George Mutwiri Jr. and Gitonga Mutwiri and the legacy they are stewarding for their generation. Looking ahead, Betty aims to continue inspiring, influencing, and equipping future leaders around the world.Throughout her illustrious career, Betty has garnered numerous awards for her impactful leadership. She was awarded Top Executive of the Year in Leadership Coaching by IAOTP. She is currently being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Her selection as the Empowered Woman of the Year will be celebrated at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Betty for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Betty is a lifelong learner who believes that learning catalyzes change. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Saskatchewan in the Department of Educational Administration. She holds a Master of Arts in Leadership degree from Royal Roads University and a Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya.For more details, please visit her websiteWatch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 