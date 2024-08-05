Tractor Explodes On Unexploded Ordnance In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Baryshiv community of Kyiv region, a tractor exploded on an ammunition during work.

This was reported by the regional on , Ukrinform reports.

The police reported that recently they had received a report of the explosion of agricultural machinery on an unknown explosive device on the territory of the Baryshiv community.

"At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the tractor driver, while mowing the grass, hit a hand-held fragmentation grenade, which exploded... Fortunately, the man was not injured, and the tractor suffered mechanical damage," the law enforcement agency said.

At the scene, explosive experts seized a part of the body of an RGO hand-held fragmentation defence grenade.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the incident under Part 1 of Article 196 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, a 50-year-old resident of the Izium district of Kharkiv region, while working in his garden, stepped on an unknown explosive device and lost his foot as a result of the explosion.