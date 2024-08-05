Team Belgium withdraws from Paris 2024 due to illness of key member

(MENAFN) Team Belgium has announced its withdrawal from Monday's Paris 2024 triathlon relay due to the illness of one of its key members, Belgian triathlete Claire Michel. In a statement released by the team, it was confirmed that Michel is "unfortunately ill and has to withdraw from the competition." After careful consideration and consultation with the and their entourage, the Belgian team has decided not to participate in the mixed relay event scheduled for tomorrow at the Paris Olympic Games.



Claire Michel, 35, had competed in the women’s individual triathlon event held on July 31, which involved swimming in the River Seine. According to reports from the French sports daily *L'Equipe*, Michel has been hospitalized following an E.coli infection. This development comes after the cancellation of the first triathlon training session due to pollution concerns in the River Seine, as announced by the organizers last weekend.



Despite the disappointment for Belgium, the triathlon events at the Paris Olympics have witnessed impressive performances. On Wednesday, France's Cassandre Beaugrand won the gold medal in the women’s individual triathlon, while Team Great Britain's Alex Yee secured the gold in the men’s individual event. The Paris 2024 Olympics will continue until August 11, with athletes from around the world competing across various sports.

