Snapdragon Plan To Bring Manchester United On India Tour

In recent times many clubs have started building fan bases in India given the sheer love the fans of the game have in the country. Over the past years we have seen many big players and teams come to the country for tours and friendlies.

In a recent event Don McGuire, chief marketing officer of Qualcomm, which owns Snapdragon Manchester United's shirt sponsor, confirmed the company's plans of getting the record Premier League winners to do a tour in India.

"What we will do is work with the club on their summer tours. We will be a presenting sponsor on the tours, wherever it is. But we'd like them to take it around the world and share the love. And so we're looking at markets that are big Snapdragon markets as well, to bring the team.

We know they have played in China before and they'd love to go back to China, and we'd love that, too. Playing in China is a little bit different because there are a lot more layers of regulation you have to get through. But we'd love for them to play in China and India," Don McGuiren was quoted by The Athletic.

Argentina and Bayern Munich are perhaps two of the biggest clubs who have toured India in the past which saw the likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller play in the sub-continent.

The Premier League also hosted the Next Generation cup 2024 in England recently which saw ISL youth teams like Punjab FC and East Bengal face off against U-18 sides of Premier League teams. Punjab FC thoroughly impressed as they finished third after beating Everton and Aston Villa.

Another topic that McGuire brushed upon was the talk of the new Stadium that is in the talks at Manchester United. Besides being the shirt sponsor, Snapdragon may be interested in getting in talks regarding the naming rights of the stadium, a deal that United can explore as it would facilitate a part of the budget for the project.

“Old Trafford is Old Trafford, it should always be Old Trafford But if there is a brand attached to that in some way shape or form, powered by someone, an 'at' or whatever - this is Snapdragon Stadium at Bashor Field - we are working very closely with the team on the reimagining of Old Trafford from a technology and innovation standpoint, and Carrington (the club's training ground). So if that leads to something bigger, where it would make sense for us to go even bigger - this (shirt sponsor) is pretty big by the way, not inexpensive - but if it makes sense, we are always looking out for opportunities,” added McGuire.