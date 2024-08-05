Russia vows additional security support for troubled Sahel country

(MENAFN) Russia has pledged to enhance its support for Mali as the West African country grapples with persistent threats, according to Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov’s commitment, expressed during a telephone conversation with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, underscores Moscow’s ongoing involvement in assisting Mali’s efforts to stabilize the region.



The discussion between Lavrov and Diop on Thursday covered a range of significant topics, focusing on deepening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Bamako across various domains, including politics, trade, and culture. The two ministers also addressed current security concerns in Mali, particularly the nation’s fight against terrorist groups backed by external sponsors.



“We concentrated on the pressing security challenges in Mali, particularly in the context of combating terrorist coalitions supported by foreign entities,” Diop noted in a statement on social media.



Lavrov reiterated Russia’s unwavering support for Mali and its allies in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Confederation. He affirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting Mali in overcoming these common threats and ensuring long-term stability and development in the region.



Mali has been struggling with a jihadist insurgency since 2012, with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State factions responsible for numerous attacks that have resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced over 375,000 people, according to United Nations estimates. The insurgency has also spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, exacerbating regional instability.



Recent violence in Mali has included a deadly attack in the village of Tinzaouaten, where Tuareg rebels reportedly killed dozens of Malian soldiers and contractors from the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group. In response, the Malian army, in coordination with Burkinabe forces, conducted a joint operation targeting what they described as a “coalition of terrorists” in the Tinzaouaten area.



The renewed Russian support highlights the growing international engagement in addressing the security crisis in the Sahel region and reflects the broader geopolitical dynamics shaping the region’s future.

