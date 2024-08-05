(MENAFN) Burkina Faso’s Foreign has sharply criticized Ukraine for its apparent endorsement of a recent attack that targeted a military convoy in Mali, which included members of the Russian private military company Wagner Group and Malian soldiers. The attack, which occurred in late July, resulted in numerous fatalities.



The controversy erupted following remarks by Andrey Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency. Yusov claimed that Ukrainian agents had assisted in planning the assault against what he described as “Russian war criminals” and hinted at the possibility of more such attacks in the future. The Ukrainian embassy in Senegal shared an interview featuring Yusov on its Facebook page, accompanied by a caption from Ambassador Yury Pivovarov that implied continued actions against Wagner Group personnel. The video was subsequently removed from the embassy’s social media account.



Burkina Faso, which has faced its own challenges with insurgent groups, has condemned Ukraine’s stance, labeling it as an endorsement of terrorism. The ministry has called on the international community to address Ukraine’s actions, which it views as destabilizing to the region. It has urged Ukraine to reconsider its position and refrain from interfering in the internal matters of other states.



The Burkina Faso Foreign Ministry emphasized the severe impact of terrorist groups operating in northern Mali and across the Sahel-Saharan region, which threaten international peace and security. The ministry’s statement condemned Ukraine for allegedly supporting terrorism and urged it to focus on the right issues rather than backing violent extremism.



Additionally, Senegal’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Ukraine’s display of support for the attack, accusing Kiev of attempting to destabilize Mali. This response underscores the broader discontent with Ukraine’s actions and statements, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding international conflicts and the role of external actors in such disputes.

