Six-year-old student shoots school collogue in India

(MENAFN) A shocking incident occurred in the Supaul district of Bihar, India, on Wednesday when a six-year-old boy brought a firearm to school and accidentally shot a classmate. The victim, a 10-year-old student, is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital for his injuries.



According to local authorities, the incident took place in one of India’s economically disadvantaged regions. have detained the school principal and temporarily sealed the school as they investigate how the young shooter obtained the weapon. They are also searching for the boy’s father to understand how the firearm ended up in the child’s possession.



Initial reports suggest that the boy may have mistaken the gun for a toy. Senior police official Pipin Kumar told ABP News that the firearm, which was illegal, was found in the boy's school bag. The child was reportedly playing with the gun when it discharged, injuring the classmate. The injured child has stated that there was no prior conflict with the shooter.



In response to the incident, local police have urged the school authorities to implement stricter security measures, including regular checks of student bags. The incident has sparked protests from parents outside the school, highlighting concerns about safety and security.



India enforces stringent gun control laws, requiring individuals to demonstrate a significant threat to their lives in order to obtain a firearm. The Arms Act Amendment Bill of 2019 imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment for seven to 14 years and fines, for the possession or acquisition of illegal firearms. This tragic event has raised questions about the enforcement of these laws and the accessibility of firearms in the country.

