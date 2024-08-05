São Paulo’S Eden Park By Dror: A New Concept In Urban Luxury
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The transformation of the former Kibon factory site into a luxury neighborhood in São Paulo marks a significant development.
Eden Park by Dror will become a landmark in São Paulo's luxury residential sector. Let's explore this development and compare it with existing luxury neighborhoods.
Cyrela's Eden Park by Dror project will redefine luxury living in São Paulo. Here are key features of this development:
Scale: The project covers 42,000 square meters, making it one of São Paulo's largest luxury developments.
Composition: It includes seven towers with residential, commercial, and short-stay rental units.
Pricing: Apartments range from R$1.5 million ($261,000) to R$5 million ($870,000), averaging R$17,500 ($3,000) per square meter.
Amenities: The development features integrated retail spaces, services, and a park.
Location: Located in Brooklin, it's close to shopping centers and business districts, with excellent public transport connections.
Comparison with Existing Luxury Neighborhoods
Eden Park by Dror stands out in several ways:
Integrated Urban Concept: Unlike standalone luxury developments, Eden Park creates a mini-city within the city.
Price Point: At R$17,500 ($3,000) per square meter, it's higher than the average R$13,000 ($2,260) per square meter in surrounding areas.
Scale and Ambition: The project's size and scope make it unique in São Paulo's luxury real estate market.
Luxury real estate growth in São Paulo
São Paulo's luxury real estate market has experienced significant growth, outpacing many other cities in Brazil and Latin America.
Market Performance: In 2023, luxury home launches in Brazil grew by 34.1%, with sales jumping by almost 10%.
Regional Leadership: The Southeast region, including São Paulo, saw a 63.3% increase in luxury launches and a 41.9% jump in sales values in Q3 2023.
Global Comparison: Brazil's luxury real estate market in 2023 has been described as potentially "the best year for luxury homes ever.".
Factors Driving Luxury Real Estate Growth in São Paulo
Several factors contribute to the growth of luxury real estate in São Paulo:
Economic Recovery: Brazil's improving economic conditions have bolstered confidence in high-end real estate investments.
Interest Rate Reductions: Falling interest rates have made luxury property investments more attractive.
Changing Preferences: The pandemic has shifted preferences towards larger, more comfortable living spaces, benefiting the luxury segment.
International Appeal: São Paulo continues to attract both domestic and international investors, driving demand for high-end properties.
Conclusion
Eden Park by Dror exemplifies the growing trend of integrated luxury developments in São Paulo. It reflects the city's status as a key player in the global luxury real estate market.
São Paulo's growth rates are competitive on both a national and international scale.
As Brazil's economic center, São Paulo will continue to lead the country's luxury real estate sector. Projects like Eden Park set new standards for urban luxury living.
MENAFN05082024007421016031ID1108517888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.