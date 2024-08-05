ASICS Honors Novak Djokovic As He Achieves The Career Golden Slam

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE- ASICS is proud to support Novak Djokovic in another historic achievement in his career and brings home the medal for his country, Serbia. With a medal at the in Paris, Djokovic becomes only the third man to win, all four Grand Slams and a gold medal in singles, underscoring his distinguished position in the history of with the achievement of a career Golden Slam.

“We signed Novak Djokovic for the 2018 season, and since then we have been awed by his achievements on the court year after year, and now with this Olympic win he is placed among the elite athletes in any sport, not just tennis. Over the years of our partnership, while he has become a titan in sport, winning 24 Grand Slams, the most ever in the men's game, we have built a strong relationship centered on our shared goals and values to keep improving day after day. We are proud to witness this incredible moment for Novak and his team and are honored to be with him every step of the way as his trusted footwear partner,” said Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO of ASICS.

“I am incredibly overjoyed and proud to bring the Olympic gold to Serbia. This is the greatest sporting achievement in my career,” Novak Djokovic said.“I am thankful for my partner, ASICS who also believed in this dream and I am proud to be part of ASICS who have stood with me for the last six years.”