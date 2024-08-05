FAO issues call to action in Sudan as famine conditions confirmed in Darfur

(MENAFN) On Monday, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) issued a call to action in Sudan as famine conditions were confirmed in parts of Darfur by the latest food security assessment report. The FAO's appeal came in response to alarming findings, urging "an immediate cessation of hostilities, rapid scale-up of life-saving food, nutrition, and cash assistance as well as of the emergency agricultural aid," according to a statement by the agency.



The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed that famine conditions are currently affecting the Zamzam Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, which houses 500,000 IDPs outside of El Fasher town in Darfur. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, "We are witnessing horrific famine conditions in parts of North Darfur and an increasing risk of famine in other settlements and conflict-affected areas, especially in Darfur, South Kordofan, Khartoum, and Al Jazirah."



Qu emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that despite ongoing warnings about the looming catastrophe, ongoing conflict and limited humanitarian access have prevented these communities from receiving the immediate support they desperately need. "We need urgent, concerted action to prevent an even greater catastrophe from unfolding," he stressed. Qu also noted that halting famine is possible if hostilities cease immediately, adding, "Peace is a prerequisite for food security, and the right to food is a basic human right."



The FAO underscored Sudan's high dependency on agriculture, with nearly 65% of its population engaged in the sector. The conflict has severely impacted rural livelihoods and agrifood systems, leading to devastating consequences for food security and nutrition. The agency highlighted that the agricultural sector, which forms the backbone of Sudan's economy, is on the front line of the conflict, suffering extensive damage and disruption. This situation underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to stabilize the region and address the food security crisis, which is threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions in Sudan.

