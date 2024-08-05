Center Point Bio-Tech Signs Distribution Agreement With Patterson Veterinary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- George HenriquesLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Center Point Bio-Tech, LLC (“CP Bio”) has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc (“Patterson Veterinary”). One of the largest and most esteemed distributors serving veterinarians in the U.S., Patterson Veterinary has a long history of serving health care providers as a full line distributor offering products, equipment, software, and technology with legendary service.“AlphaION's highly anticipated launch will fill a long-standing need in the veterinary marketplace for an easy to operate and easy to maintain point of care lab diagnostic platform,” said George Henriques, President of Patterson Veterinary.“The Patterson team is excited to work with Center Point Bio-Tech to bring AlphaION to the animal health market to make the lives of animals, their people, and the veterinarians who serve them better.”“Patterson's expertise in selling products to improve veterinary practice workflow and profitability is aligned with AlphaION's value,” said Tim Baum, CEO of CP Bio.“The current labor market is hurting veterinary patient care. It is more difficult and more expensive to find veterinary technicians with the experience necessary to operate current lab equipment. AlphaION solves that problem and allows the average veterinary technician to perform extensive laboratory testing with little experience and training. Pattersons' sales team is positioned to accelerate the adoption of new technology to allow more animals to receive the care they need.”CP Bio participated in Patterson Veterinary's recent national sales meeting for sales training in anticipation of AlphaION's upcoming launch. Sales associates responded with excitement to learn they will once again be able to meet the needs of veterinarians to perform sophisticated laboratory diagnostic testing at point of care.AlphaION is a novel, patent pending veterinary diagnostic system for use in veterinary practices. AlphaION is revolutionary in its use of new technologies to bring more testing options to veterinary practice and its use of lab automation and artificial intelligence to improve hospital workflow.Equipped with AlphaION, veterinarians will be able to diagnose and manage complex internal medicine and infectious disease cases almost completely at the point of care for companion, production, and exotic animals. AlphaION is simple enough to operate at the point of care and powerful enough to meet the needs of veterinarians across many specialties.About Center Point Bio-TechCP Bio specializes in bringing unique, cost-effective, and innovative diagnostic products to veterinary practice. CP Bio is dedicated to quality and brings products to market only after extensive testing and research. Deep knowledge of veterinary hospital and lab operations allows CP Bio to deliver value and provide solutions for veterinary offices of all sizes. A dedicated team of veterinary industry professionals works to seamlessly integrate CP Bio products into veterinary practices caring for companion, production, and exotic animals. AlphaION is a trademark of CP Bio.About Patterson VeterinaryPatterson Veterinary, a subsidiary of Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), connects animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: .Media ContactFor technology inquires, contact Tim Baum at ...For investor inquires, contact Paul Soth at ...For sales inquiries, contact Bonnie Bragdon at ...

