Justdial data reveals surge in Dengue and other pest control related searches this monsoon season

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 5, 2024 – Justdial, India’s no.1 local search engine, released its latest consumer search trends data, revealing a significant 33% spike in queries related to dengue testing and treatment services. The data, comparing the period of April-June 2024 to January-March 2024, also highlights a notable uptick of 20% in the demand for doctors specialising in dengue fever treatment.



India has been grappling with a severe dengue outbreak this year, with several states reporting a substantial increase in cases. Delhi, in particular, has witnessed nearly double the number of cases recorded in the corresponding period in 2023. Maharashtra and Karnataka have also reported alarming numbers, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures and timely medical attention.



The onset of monsoon season, a breeding ground for mosquitoes, has further amplified the situation. This is reflected in the search trends for mosquito net dealers, which have witnessed a staggering 64% growth in search volume nationwide. This trend is particularly noticed in Delhi, with a whopping 709% increase, followed by Pune (216%), Ahmedabad (160%), Bangalore (122%), Kolkata (96%), Mumbai (31%), and Hyderabad (27%).



To combat the mosquito menace, people are increasingly turning to pest control services as well. The overall pest control category has witnessed a pan-India surge of 24%, with metro cities registering a 25% increase and non-metro areas experiencing a 24% growth. Delhi leads the pack with a 97% jump, followed by Kolkata (68%), Ahmedabad (45%), Bangalore (19%), and Mumbai (13%).



Beyond mosquitoes, there has been a significant rise in demand for services targeting other pests. Pest control services for lizards, honey bees, bed bugs, and snakes have witnessed substantial growth, with increases of 183%, 90%, 44%, and 33%, respectively.



The rise in dengue cases highlights the importance of preventive measures such as maintaining clean surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and seeking medical attention promptly. Community awareness and individual efforts are essential in combating this disease.





