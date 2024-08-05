Madapes: Crypto Into Charity In India And Beyond

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 5th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , MadApes, a leader in the blockchain world, is excited to share its commitment to helping communities in need. By using the power of cryptocurrency, MadApes is launching impactful projects to tackle important social issues both at home and around the globe.

One major initiative is MadApes' partnership with Emanem, where they started a food donation drive. This drive has helped thousands of people struggling with hunger. Thanks to blockchain technology, MadApes can make sure every donation goes where it's needed most, making the campaign more effective.

Beyond national borders, MadApes is also working with Save the Children to help solve the problems of clean water and food shortages in India. With regular monthly donations, MadApes is supporting vulnerable communities and helping to create a brighter future for many children.

“Seeing the positive impact we can make on people's lives is incredibly rewarding,” said @REALMADAPES, CEO of MadApes.“We believe businesses should give back to society, and we are committed to using our platform to bring about positive change.”

About Emanem

Emanem is a non-profit organization working to fight hunger and malnutrition. Through its food donation programs and community outreach, Emanem is making a big difference in the lives of those in need.

About Save the Children

Save the Children is a global organization dedicated to protecting children's rights and ensuring they have access to essentials like clean water, education, and healthcare. In India, Save the Children is addressing the challenges faced by many children.

