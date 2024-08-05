Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The exhaust system of an aircraft serves as a specialized component responsible for collecting and redirecting exhaust gases released by its engines, ensuring that they are directed away from the aircraft's structure and occupants. The expulsion of hot gases, reduction of engine noise, and mitigation of emissions play a crucial part in ensuring the safety and efficiency of an airplane. The system effectively oversees the management of exhaust gases, mitigates noise levels, regulates emissions, optimizes propulsion, and significantly enhances the aircraft's overall safety, efficiency, and environmental accountability.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Air Travel Drives the Global Market

The increasing need for air travel, encompassing both the transfer of passengers and freight, is a significant catalyst propelling the growth of the aircraft exhaust system industry. The expansion of global airlines' fleets and the gradual retirement of older, less efficient aircraft models have created a pressing demand for novel exhaust systems. These systems have a vital function in ensuring the safety and reliability of airplanes while also being crucial in achieving rigorous emissions regulations. The airline industry's consistent growth is propelled by globalization and the heightened mobility of consumers. Consequently, manufacturers are currently confronted with an increased demand for innovative exhaust solutions that improve environmental performance and support the sustainable growth of air travel operations on a global scale.

Advancements in Materials and Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The continuous progress in materials and manufacturing methods offers promising prospects for the growth and expansion of the aviation exhaust system market in the foreseeable future. These advancements are significantly transforming the design of exhaust systems, enabling the development of components characterized by reduced weight, enhanced durability, and improved efficiency. These developments enhance the aircraft's overall performance, encompassing heightened thrust-to-weight ratios and reduced engine stress while substantially diminishing fuel consumption, aligning with the aviation industry's escalating focus on sustainability and operational efficiency. This possibility cultivates innovation and rivalry among producers, advancing exhaust systems that exhibit enhanced performance, increased fuel efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. Consequently, this positions the market for continued expansion in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period. North America, specifically the United States, accommodates numerous prominent aircraft manufacturers and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities, including Triumph Group (US), Ducommun (US), Nexcelle (US), Nordam (US), Senior Aerospace (UK), and GKN (UK), among other notable entities. The existence of a thriving aviation sector, encompassing both commercial and military domains, generates a substantial need for aircraft exhaust systems. The stringent emissions and noise laws also influence the adoption of improved exhaust technology in the United States.

Key Highlights



The global aircraft exhaust system market size was valued at USD 803.65 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1651.22 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on components, the global aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into exhaust pipe, auxiliary power unit exhaust liner, auxiliary power unit exhaust tube, exhaust cone, turbo charger, and exhaust nozzle. The exhaust nozzle segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on the system, the global aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into auxiliary power unit exhaust systems and engine exhaust systems (turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, reciprocating piston type). The engine exhaust system segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on the mechanism, the global aircraft exhaust system market is fragmented into hydraulic and manual. The hydraulic segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Based on aviation type, the global aircraft exhaust system market is fragmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business aviation, and others. The commercial aviation segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global aircraft exhaust system market is fragmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair overhaul (MRO). The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The major players in the global aircraft exhaust system market are Magellan Aerospace, Safran Group, Acorn Welding, Doncasters Group, Sky Dynamics, Knisley Welding, Inc., Power Flow Systems, Inc., CKT Engineering, Triumph Group, and GKN Aerospace Services Limited.

Market News



In May 2023, Textron Aviation introduced the Cessna Citation Ascend, the latest addition to its 560XL series of business jets. Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW545D engines will power this new aircraft, leveraging modern materials and technology enhancements. These advancements include an improved exhaust mixer, an upgraded single-stage high-pressure turbine module, and a more efficient high-pressure compressor.

In October 2022, Pratt & Whitney Canada, a division of Pratt & Whitney, achieved European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for the PW127XT-M engine, which powers ATR's regional turboprop aircraft.



Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market: Segmentation

By Component



Exhaust Pipe

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Liner

Auxiliary Power Unit Exhaust Tube

Exhaust Cone

Turbo Charger

Exhaust Nozzle



By System



Auxiliary Power Unit System

Engine Exhaust System



Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Reciprocating Piston Type





By Mechanism



Hydraulic

Manual



By Aviation Type



Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business Aviation

Others



By End-User



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Military Aviation



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



