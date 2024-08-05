KBR Awarded Estimated $153 Million Contract Supporting Naval Test Wing Atlantic Aircrew Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced it has been awarded an estimated $153 million cost plus fixed fee recompete contract to support Naval Test Wings Atlantic and Pacific Aircrew Services over a five-year period. The work will be performed primarily at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, but also at NAS Pt. Mugu, California, and NAS China Lake, California.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide aircrew services, engineering technical services, independent analysis and technical support to the Naval Test Wing air vehicles test mission. This unit includes seven developmental test squadrons, their platform coordination offices and local commands, including the United States Naval Test Pilot School. Services under the contract include application of knowledge and expertise in the fields of test and evaluation, air vehicle operation and ground operations.

"KBR builds upon our more than forty-five years of aircrew services and flight test support to the U.S. Navy," said Byron Bright, President of Government Solutions U.S. "This strategic win solidifies KBR's commitment to bring unmatched capability and expertise to naval aviation."

KBR operates one of the most extensive independent flight test organizations in the United States, both in scale and capabilities. The company has the unique ability to provide Test Pilot School graduates with developmental test experience to enhance aircrew services and flight test support within the Department of Defense.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit



Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future contractual performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed ANNUAL Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE KBR, Inc.