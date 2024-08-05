Eriza's Language School Awarded Contract By U.S. Embassy Manila For Tagalog Lessons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The U.S. Embassy in Manila has awarded Eriza's Language School a contract to provide group Tagalog classes and private Tagalog lessons to Embassy staff.

- Eriza Cuizon, Founder and lead instructor at Eriza's Language SchoolTAGUIG, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eriza's Language School , a leading provider of Tagalog and English language instruction in the Philippines, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the United States Embassy in Manila to provide group Tagalog classes and individual Tagalog lessons to Embassy personnel."We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Embassy to help their staff learn Tagalog ," said Eriza Cuizon, founder and lead instructor at Eriza's Language School. "Our proven track record of delivering high-quality, results-oriented language instruction to students from over 43 countries, as well as leading companies in the Philippines, made us the ideal partner for this important initiative."Eriza's Language School has built a reputation for excellence, having been hired by leading organizations such as International School Manila, Sprout Solutions, Boskalis Philippines, and Shopee Philippines to help their expatriate executives and other personnel learn Tagalog. The school's proprietary curriculum and TEFL certified instructors have helped hundreds of students quickly and effectively learn Tagalog and English.Mastering the local language is crucial for Embassy personnel to better engage with the Filipino community and culture. Eriza's Language School's expertise and proven results made them the clear choice to support the Embassy's language training needs.Under the new contract, Eriza's Language School will provide both private Tagalog lessons and group Tagalog classes to U.S. Embassy personnel, tailoring the instruction to the specific needs and goals of each participant. The school's comprehensive approach covers all aspects of the language, including vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and cultural nuances."This partnership with the U.S. Embassy is a testament to the quality of our language programs and the dedication of our team," added Eriza. "We look forward to working closely with the Embassy personnel and helping them develop their Tagalog skills to better serve the local community."About Eriza's Language School:Eriza's Language School is a leading provider of Tagalog and English language instruction in the Philippines. Founded by TEFL-certified instructor Eriza Cuizon, the school has helped hundreds of students from over 43 countries, as well as leading companies in the Philippines, learn these languages effectively and efficiently. Eriza's Language School offers private and group lessons, as well as Tagalog translation services , using a proprietary curriculum and results-oriented approach.

