Ogilvy Leads 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Ogilvy and its clients have received more nominations for the 2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

than any other firm, with 54 finalists in the and Diamond categories, which recognize the best public relations campaigns of the past 18 months.



Ogilvy's record-breaking haul of shortlisted entries put it ahead of Edelman, which racked up 27 finalists, with Burson (26) and Weber Shandwick (20) also scoring at least 20 nominations.



Indian consultancies First Partners (16) and Adfactors (14) placed ahead of Australia's Provocate and Current Global (12 each), while GCI Health, Mobile Premier League and Ozma also scored in the double-digits.



The winners will be unveiled at the annual SABRE Awards ceremony, which returns to Singapore on 19 September. Tickets and tables for the awards ceremony - as well as the accompanying PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit

- are available here .



A complete list of Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards finalists can be found here,

determined by more than 60 jurors , who judged remotely and in virtual group sessions to determine finalists and winners.



Winners of the IN2 SABRE Awards categories will be posted later this week, while Agency of the Year finalists and Best Agencies to Work For

will be revealed by mid-August.

