There Is One Enemy Ship In Black Sea - Cruise Missile Carrier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr missiles.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy on as of 6:00 am on 5 August 2024.

"There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles," the post says.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles, the report adds.

Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported, in late July, Russian warships arrived in Cuba for the second time in two months.