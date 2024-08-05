There Is One Enemy Ship In Black Sea - Cruise Missile Carrier
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles.
Ukrinform reports this with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy on facebook as of 6:00 am on 5 August 2024.
"There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles," the post says.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles, the report adds.
Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, during the day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported, in late July, Russian warships arrived in Cuba for the second time in two months.
