Rebuilding Trust In US Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In a recent roundtable discussion at a prominent Washington, DC think tank, I presented a paper entitled:“Rebuilding Trust: A New Path for U.S. Foreign Policy in the Greater Middle East”examining the urgent need to rebuild global trust in American foreign policy. The analysis underscores that the US stands at a critical juncture in redefining its role in the Greater Middle East. By acknowledging past errors, committing to a consistent and multilateral strategy, and bolstering its soft power, the US can not only rebuild trust with its longstanding allies but also create a more stable and constructive influence in the region. This recalibrated approach is essential for advancing US interests and fostering a more peaceful and a prosperous Middle East.

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 marked a low point in US foreign policy, eroding trust among allies in the Greater Middle East (GME). As the United States steers a new era of global challenges, it must reckon with the legacy of past mistakes and chart a course that restores confidence among its traditional partners. The withdrawal served as a stark reminder of the consequences of strategic overreach, inconsistent commitments, and a lack of coherent long-term vision. Now, with an opportunity to recalibrate its approach, the US must prioritise rebuilding trust through a combination of humility, accountability, and strategic clarity.

Over the past two decades, US foreign policy in the Greater Middle East has been characterised by strategic overreach, particularly in the context of military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan. The rationale behind these interventions often ignored the complex socio-political fabric of the region, leading to protracted conflicts and instability. Furthermore, the unilateral nature of these actions, often disregarding international opinion and local contexts, eroded the trust of regional allies.

The US's hard-power approach has often overshadowed its soft power capabilities, undermining its ability to influence the region through cultural diplomacy, economic aid, and educational exchanges. The diminished focus on these non-military tools has weakened the US's appeal and its capacity to foster goodwill among Middle Eastern populations.

The first step towards rebuilding trust is acknowledging past mistakes with honesty and transparency. The US has often failed to consult or consider the perspectives of its allies, leading to unilateral decisions that have left many in the region feeling marginalised or betrayed. This was evident not only in Afghanistan but also in the abrupt withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and the inconsistent handling of the Syrian conflict. By openly discussing these missteps, the US can demonstrate a commitment to learning from its history and avoiding similar errors in the future.

A crucial aspect of restoring trust involves redefining US strategic objectives in the Greater Middle East. Instead of prioritising short-term gains or narrowly defined national interests, American policymakers must adopt a more holistic approach that considers the long-term stability and prosperity of the region. This requires a shift from a predominantly military-centric foreign policy to one that emphasises diplomatic engagement, economic development and support for human rights. For instance, re-engaging with multilateral frameworks and international agreements can signal a renewed commitment to global cooperation and shared responsibilities.

Moreover, the US must strengthen its alliances by being a reliable and predictable partner. This means following through on commitments, avoiding abrupt policy reversals, and ensuring that any changes in strategy are communicated clearly and well in advance. The recent normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab states, facilitated in part by US diplomacy, highlight the potential for constructive engagement when the US plays a consistent and supportive role. By continuing to support regional initiatives that promote peace and cooperation, the US can help build a more secure and interconnected Middle East.

Another critical element is investing in soft power and public diplomacy. The US must work to improve its image and influence by promoting cultural exchange, educational partnerships and people-to-people connections. These efforts can help bridge cultural divides and build a foundation of mutual understanding and respect. Additionally, enhancing aid and development programs, particularly in areas like healthcare, education and infrastructure, can demonstrate a genuine commitment to the well-being of the region's populations.

Finally, the US must be willing to take a back seat when necessary and allow regional actors to take the lead in resolving their own issues. This does not mean disengagement but rather a supportive role that respects the sovereignty and agency of Middle Eastern countries. By fostering local leadership and regional cooperation, the US can contribute to sustainable solutions that are more likely to endure.

To rebuild trust, the US must begin by acknowledging past mistakes. This involves transparent discussions about the shortcomings of previous interventions and the adverse effects of policy reversals. By taking responsibility, the US can demonstrate a commitment to a more ethical and reliable approach.

Re-engaging with international institutions and regional frameworks is crucial. The US should actively participate in diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts, such as the Yemeni crisis and the Syrian civil war, in collaboration with international partners. A multilateral approach not only distributes the burden of leadership but also enhances the legitimacy of US actions in the eyes of Middle Eastern countries.

The US must establish a coherent long-term strategy for the Greater Middle East that transcends partisan politics. This involves setting clear and achievable objectives, consistently communicating policies, and avoiding abrupt shifts that can destabilise alliances. Strategic patience is key, as it allows for the gradual building of trust through steady and predictable actions.

Investing in soft power tools is essential for rebuilding America's image. This includes expanding educational and cultural exchanges, increasing development aid, and supporting civil society organisations in the region. Public diplomacy efforts should aim to highlight American values of democracy, human rights, and economic development, fostering a more favourable perception of the US.

The US should encourage regional solutions to regional problems, supporting initiatives led by Middle Eastern countries. This approach respects the sovereignty and agency of these nations, allowing them to take ownership of their futures. The US can play a supportive role by providing technical assistance, facilitating dialogue and leveraging its diplomatic influence to mediate conflicts.

The task ahead is daunting, but the rewards of a more stable and cooperative Greater Middle East are immense. By learning from past mistakes and adopting a more humble, consistent, and inclusive foreign policy, the US can begin to rebuild trust with its old allies and pave the way for a more peaceful and prosperous future in the region.