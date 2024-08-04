Egypt Considers Allocating 43 Plots Of Land For New Industrial Zones

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is considering allocating 43 plots of land for new industrial zones.

This came during a Sunday meeting between Nasser Fawzi, Director of the National Center for Planning State Land Use, and Mohamed El-Sewedy, President of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, to discuss proposals for designating sites for industrial complexes across the country.

During the meeting, Fawzi reviewed the proposed sites, which include industrial complexes and technical workshops. A total of 43 plots in 16 governorates were presented, including 12 locations within desert hinterland villages. The allocation of these sites for the concerned governorates is currently under consideration.

Fawzi emphasized that all necessary coordination with relevant authorities will be completed to create more investment opportunities, aiming to develop the industrial sector and attract investments. This meeting is part of essential coordination according to required standards and conditions, such as the availability of services, main road networks, and proximity to new residential areas or desert hinterlands, which helps provide new job opportunities.

This initiative aligns with the state's strategy to achieve development by establishing new industrial cities to support national industry and enhance job opportunities for young people in various sectors, such as food, construction, health, and transportation. Additionally, increasing the number of planned industrial zones contributes to attracting more significant investments.

The National Center for Planning State Land Use, affiliated with the Egyptian Cabinet, aims at strategic planning and optimal use of state land. The centre contributes to achieving national development goals by ensuring land use aligns with economic, social, and environmental priorities.

The centre's main responsibilities include evaluating land use proposals, coordinating with various government entities, and providing technical advice to improve land management practices. Through its efforts, the centre seeks to promote sustainable development, support industrial growth, and improve the land use framework in Egypt.