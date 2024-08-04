Egyptian Airports Not For Sale, Focus On Efficiency And Investment: Civil Aviation Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sameh El-Hefny, the of Civil Aviation, has dismissed rumours about selling Egyptian airports to foreign entities, affirming that they remain state-owned and under Egyptian sovereignty. The is focusing on enhancing airport efficiency and capacity through infrastructure development projects, which include fostering private sector participation to attract more investments and improve traveller services.

During a press conference, El-Hefny mentioned ongoing studies to identify airports suitable for private sector involvement to enhance services and profitability. He noted that private sector participation in management would alleviate the burden on the government and bring diverse expertise.

El-Hefny highlighted previous successful experiences in the civil aviation sector, such as the Marsa Alam Airport project under the BOT system and strategic partnerships with international companies for EgyptAir Maintenance and Duty-Free operations.

Global practices in the civil aviation industry will be followed, with international consultancy firms conducting preliminary studies and evaluating proposals. El-Hefny clarified his role, emphasizing support for all entities within the civil aviation system, including EgyptAir, Air Cairo, and private airlines, to provide the public with various travel options.

He further explained that EgyptAir plays crucial national roles during crises, such as evacuating Egyptians from Libya and its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's financial losses have decreased to EGP 16bn, and it is now more developed and profitable. EgyptAir will undergo restructuring to boost revenues and deliver high-quality services, aiming to be profitable and competitive while serving as the national carrier.

El-Hefny outlined EgyptAir's fleet expansion plans, aiming to reach 125 aircraft by 2030 and expand its route network globally. The airline is also increasing its flights within Africa, recently launching routes to Djibouti and Mogadishu. The ministry plans to open more routes in the African market, with EgyptAir's network expected to reach 32 airports in 30 African countries, operating 276 weekly flights by 2028.

Effective collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism is also a priority to boost incoming tourism, with over 95% of tourists arriving by air. El-Hefny emphasized the complementary relationship between tourism and aviation, working closely with the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Anany.

Regarding training, Hefny noted that the Egyptian Aviation Academy will see significant advancements in its educational and training activities in the coming period. He emphasized that the civil aviation system operates in continuous cooperation and coordination with all relevant entities to support monitoring and evaluation systems, aiming for transparency and clarity to enhance performance levels.

The minister addressed issues faced by passengers, mentioning close monitoring of problems and the implementation of effective solutions. The new terminal at Borg El Arab International Airport, set to open for trial operations by the end of the month, is expected to significantly enhance the airport system, aligning with the state's sustainable development goals.

Regarding the New Administrative Capital Airport, Hefny anticipates it will cater to a specific type of passenger, with demand expected to increase as the financial and business district becomes operational. Following the success of Sphinx International Airport and the high demand from international airlines, the ministry is considering expanding the airport's capacity, especially with the expected rise in traffic following the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Hefny expressed gratitude to all airport and agency staff for their efforts during the global technical disruption, ensuring that no scheduled flights from Egypt were affected by relying on four alternative systems and operating a crisis room at the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority and EgyptAir's operations room.

He emphasized the importance of human resources in the civil aviation sector, with a commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment. Hefny concluded by highlighting the ministry's and its affiliated companies' dedication to the 2024 Egypt International Aviation and Space Exhibition, scheduled for 3-5 September 2024. The exhibition aims to reinforce Egypt's position as a regional aviation and space hub and promote international cooperation in the aviation industry. The ministry is also committed to environmental issues and climate change, working towards“green airports” and utilizing renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions in line with ICAO regulations and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.