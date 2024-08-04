Military Sappers Neutralize Almost 1,000 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Service have cleared 1,617.81 hectares of territories, found and neutralized 968 explosive objects.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

During the week, the largest number of explosive items - 571 - were found and neutralized in the Kherson region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Special Transport Service have found and neutralized 180,877 explosive objects.

The area of 120,119.78 hectares has been demined (inspected).

In particular, military sappers cleared 25.51 hectares of water areas, 910.23 km of roads, 2,639.34 km of railroad tracks, 492.81 km of power lines, 82.06 km of gas pipelines, 374.87 ha of residential area territories, and 1,15749.16 hectares of agricultural land.

As Ukrinform reported, there are currently 47 humanitarian demining operators in Ukraine.