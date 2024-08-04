عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mykhailo Kokhan Takes Bronze In Hammer Throw At Paris 2024 Games

Mykhailo Kokhan Takes Bronze In Hammer Throw At Paris 2024 Games


8/4/2024 7:17:23 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Kokhan of Ukraine brought Ukraine the sixth medal at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Kokhan sealed bronze in the hammer throw sector with a result of 79.39 meters, reports Ukrinform.

The winner was Ethan Katzberg of Canada (84.12), while silver went to Hungary's Bence Halasz (79.97).

Read also: Ukraine's second Gold at Paris 2024 Games: Yaroslava Mahuchikh dominates high jump

Ukraine's national team now has six medals: two gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Photo: Gyulai István Memorial

MENAFN04082024000193011044ID1108515849


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search