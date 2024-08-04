Mykhailo Kokhan Takes Bronze In Hammer Throw At Paris 2024 Games

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Kokhan of Ukraine brought Ukraine the sixth medal at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Kokhan sealed bronze in the hammer throw sector with a result of 79.39 meters, reports Ukrinform.

The winner was Ethan Katzberg of Canada (84.12), while silver went to Hungary's Bence Halasz (79.97).

Ukraine's national team now has six medals: two gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Photo: Gyulai István Memorial