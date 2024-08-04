Info. Min.: Kuwait Media Award To Debut Next Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi announced Sunday that the Kuwait's grand award will debut next year, coinciding with the country being named the 2025 Arab Media Capital.

Following a meeting with public benefit organizations to discuss the award's details, which will be announced in the upcoming period, Al-Mutairi told KUNA that efforts are in full swing to ensure the award's success as a groundbreaking event in Kuwaiti media history.

The award pairs with the ministry's strategy to boost creative content, elevate media production, and uphold Kuwaiti media identity, he explained.

The meeting also explored leading practices and experiences in media awards across the Arab world, he added.

The award's philosophy centers on empowering meaningful and sustainable media content, enhancing Kuwaiti media sectors, advancing professional development, and driving innovation, Al-Mutairi pointed out.

He highlighted the award's strategic goals, which include showcasing Kuwaiti media's regional leadership by honoring outstanding media professionals and institutions, developing media infrastructure and international collaboration by hosting global experts on judging panels, and sharing insights.

Categories will include radio, television, printed press, and electronic media, covering genres such as drama, cultural programs, children's and family shows, youth, sports, science, economy, development, news, and music, he added.

A new Kuwait media recognition award will also be introduced, annually recognizing a Kuwaiti media figure with long-standing, exceptional contributions to Kuwaiti media over decades, he mentioned.

A technical committee will be established to set goals, define award categories, create criteria, manage nomination timelines, and draft the award's regulations, Al-Mutairi pointed out.

An annual high committee will oversee the award process, including category announcements, recipient selection, judging panels, marketing, and ceremony planning, ensuring adherence to standards of transparency, integrity, diversity, and innovation, he stated. (end)

