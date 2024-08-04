Safari Ltd. Announces Exclusive Partnership For New Color Monster Toy Figurines Based On The Color Monster Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITES STATE, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safari Ltd. is thrilled to announce that it has become the exclusive reseller of new Color Monster Toy figurines.

These delightful colorful toys, approximately 2.5 inches in height, are based on Anna Llenas' acclaimed book, The Color Monster: A Pop-Up of Feelings , which has captivated children and parents alike since its release in September 2015.

The Color Monster: A Pop-Up Book of Feelings is an enchanting tale that helps young readers explore and understand their emotions through the whimsical character of the Color Monster.

To bring the magic of the book to life, Safari Ltd. will offer three types of Color Monster figurine sets:

# Complete Eight-Pack of Figurines: This comprehensive set includes Nuna (the little girl) and seven vibrant Color Monster figurines, each representing a different emotion explored in the book. You'll find a Monster that is yellow for happiness, blue for sadness, red for anger, gray-blue for fear, green for calm, pink for love, and a confused monster.

# Nuna Set - Four-Pack of Figurines: This set features four crafted Color Monster figurines, showcasing prominent characters from the story: the happiness monster, the calm monster, the love monster, and Nuna (the little girl).

# Multicolored Set - Four-Pack of Figurines: Complementing the first four-pack, this set includes four additional Color Monster figurines: the confused monster, the anger monster, the fear monster, and the sadness monster to round out the collection with more nuanced emotional expressions.

These figures are designed for interactive play and emotional learning, and will allow children to reenact scenes from the story and express their feelings creatively.

Safari is excited to be the exclusive reseller of these Color Monster figurines. Anna Llenas' book has been instrumental in helping children understand and manage their emotions. By bringing these characters into the physical world, Safari Ltd. aims to extend that educational experience and provide hours of imaginative play.

The new Color Monster Toy figurines will be available on Safari Ltd.'s official website in late summer 2024.

About the Author: Anna Llenas, a graphic design graduate from Llotja Advanced School of Art and Design in Barcelona, transitioned from working as an art director in advertising to becoming a celebrated author and illustrator. With a background in art therapy, Llenas often incorporates emotional education into her stories and illustrations.

About Safari Ltd.

Safari Ltd. ( ) is a family-owned business that has been producing educational and fun toy figurines for over 40 years. Known for their quality and attention to detail, Safari Ltd.'s products are beloved by children, parents, educators, and collectors around the world.

