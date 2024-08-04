B Dynamic Logistics Creates New Logistics Sector With The Launch Of 'Cross-Sector 3PL'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) dynami.jpeg" width="300" height="237" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Leading 3PL logistics and provider, B dynamic Logistics, has created a new category of logistics with the launch of its 'Cross-Sector 3PL' service.

- B dynamic Logistics founder and CEO, Mal SiriwardhaneSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Australia's leading third-party logistics company and highly respected e-commerce enabler, B dynamic Logistics , has created a new category of logistics with the launch of the country's first 'Cross-Sector 3PL ' service. The service will significantly simplify organisations' supply chains..Whole of supply chain technology solution.Effortless multifaceted coordination of logistics.Seamless integration with business.Visibility, data and powerful insights“Industry and retail have evolved significantly over the last five years to the point where traditional third-party logistics services are no longer able to deal with the complexities and requirements of the world's new breed of retail and online businesses,” B dynamic Logistics, CEO, Mal Siriwardhane said.“Retailers now operate in an omnichannel environment with multiple moving parts, completely different product categories and competing operating and customer needs, all under one roof.“Traditional third-party logistics services are not equipped to deal with these fast-emerging challenges in a world where stockists, wholesalers, stores and consumers demand fast personalised service for the lowest possible cost.“Historically, different logistics service providers would be involved in the delivery of products to specific customer segments. While it worked in the past, this model is no longer viable. it is cumbersome, expensive and fraught with risk.“Cross-Sector 3PL brings all of these areas of expertise and capability together under one roof, within one dynamic system that is capable of operating thousands of transactions within a short period of time. The result is seamless cost-effective supply chain operations.”The new groundbreaking service category is underpinned by world leading technology.B dynamic Logistics solidifies its position in the market as a tech giant“While we might be a logistics business, our core business is now technology. We have dedicated the last few years focusing on designing and building the world's leading 'Cross-Sector 3PL' technology platform that is powerful and smart enough to run logistics for the world's largest multi-national companies,” Siriwardhane said.“It includes features that not only provide full operational visibility for businesses on the state of their supply chain operations and the location of every parcel at any given time through its user-friendly dashboard, it is also capable of generating granular level data and insights to support better decision making.”In the intricate web of modern commerce, logistics operations often span multiple sectors, each with their unique challenges and requirements. Traditionally, businesses have had to navigate the complexities of engaging multiple providers, managing various points of contact, reconciling disparate invoices, and integrating diverse systems. This fragmented approach not only leads to operational inefficiencies but also increases costs and hampers overall productivity.B dynamic Logistics addresses these challenges head-on by offering a comprehensive and integrated solution that spans the entire spectrum of supply chain needs. Unlike traditional providers, B dynamic Logistics is not confined to a single sector; instead, the business specialises in seamlessly coordinating logistics operations across diverse sectors, including B2C, B2B, and Big and Bulky.Whole of journey interface platform“Through our state-of-the-art B dynamic Logistics Advantage platform, we provide a unified, end-to-end logistics solution that integrates seamlessly with a business' existing systems, transport providers, and online marketplaces,” Siriwardhane said.“This empowers them with a single point of contact, a consolidated invoice and a unified contract agreement, thereby simplifying their supply chain management process and enhancing operational agility.“Moreover, our commitment to service excellence extends beyond mere logistics management. We take a consultative approach, working closely with our clients to understand their unique business needs and challenges. This collaborative partnership allows us to tailor bespoke solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and optimise performance across the supply chain.“At B dynamic Logistics, we believe in delivering more than just logistics services; we strive to be a trusted strategic partner, dedicated to helping businesses achieve their objectives and surpassing customers' expectations.“Cross-Sector 3PL will not only help businesses to become more efficient, it will help our nation to become more competitive compared to the rest of the world. We are extremely excited about this.”National expansion“Cross-Sector 3PL will not only meet the burgeoning and untouched needs of many businesses, it will also require rapid physical growth of our storage facilities across the country,” Siriwardhane said.“Currently we have multiple sites in Sydney and Brisbane. Additional sites will come on line in Perth during quarter three this year and in Melbourne during quarter four. Additional sites will also be activated in Sydney throughout the year.”B dynamic Logistics AdvantageB dynamic Logistics has developed the industry's leading middleware software called 'B dynamic Logistics Advantage'. The solution connects to customer systems, warehouse management systems and transporter systems, providing customers with extensive integration options, custom data feeds, business intelligence, dashboards, reporting and so on.About B dynamic LogisticsB dynamic Logistics is part of the B dynamic Group. B Dynamic Logistics is Australia's leading one stop shop for ecommerce enablement and third-party logistics. B dynamic Logistics works with businesses to design and develop customised online stores, integrate flexible logistics solutions and provide pick, pack and delivery services to their customers.The B dynamic Group was created in 2005 and currently distributes products for over 100 iconic retail brands and is one of Australia's fastest growing logistics companies. The company has multiple sites in New South Wales and has now expanded its footprint into Queensland with a mega facility in Brisbane.

