FIVE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Five Below, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Five Below, (NASDAQ: FIVE ) between March 20, 2024 and July 16, 2024. who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by

September 30, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below's financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included Five Below's statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, Five Below claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores. Investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores." At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores." When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Five Below, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to

