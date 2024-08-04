New TAD Policy Disrupts Trade At Torkham Border

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Torkham border has been disrupted due to the implementation of the Temporary Admission Documents (TADs) policy. Under the new policy, freight without TADs are not allowed to cross the border, resulting in long queues on both sides. Transporters and traders have expressed concern over the situation.

In negotiations held in March, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed that vehicles without visas and documents would need to obtain TADs to and export goods across the border. The TAD policy was initially implemented in May, with full enforcement beginning on August 1.

According to sources, vehicles without TADs are being denied permission to trade. To obtain TADs, vehicle documents, passports, and identification cards must be submitted along with a $100 fee. Government sources stated that freight vehicles were allowed to trade without TADs for three months, but full enforcement of the policy began on August 1.

Traders and transporters told the media that long lines of freight vehicles are stranded on both sides of the border. They urged the government to relax the policy and provide relief to vehicles currently waiting to cross. However, as of today, freight vehicle movement at the Torkham border has resumed.